Over the past 30 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought America’s children trauma and loss. Anxiety and depression among the younger population are at unprecedented levels, according to the 33rd edition of the annual Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book, released Monday.
Coronavirus has killed more than 1 million Americans, including more than 1,600 children. And since the first U.S. case was reported, more than 200,000 children have lost a parent or caregiver to the disease. Comparing a pre-pandemic year to the first year of the COVID crisis, the share of children who reported struggling just to make it through the day spiked nearly 26% – from 9.4% in 2016 to 11.8% in 2020.
COVID also laid bare disparities that have plagued the nation for decades. Across the U.S., 9% of high schoolers attempted suicide in the years before the Casey Foundation’s most recent survey. The rate rises to 12% for Black students, 13% for students of two or more races, and 26% for American Indian or Alaska Native teenagers.
Seventeen percent of children of all backgrounds live in poverty, compared to 32% of Black children and 31% of American Indian children. Twenty-seven percent of all kids have parents who lack secure employment, but the rate soars to 41% for Black children and 44% for American Indian children.
“In some ways, disadvantaged white rural populations can have similar numbers to racial and ethnic minorities that urban areas have,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “So disadvantage is not limited by a particular race or class.”
This year’s KIDS COUNT Data Book ranks Indiana as the 28th best state for child well-being. The book evaluates 16 indicators over four categories – economic well-being, education, health, and family/community factors. Indiana ranks ahead of neighboring Ohio (31st), Michigan (32nd) and Kentucky (37th), but trails Illinois, which ranked 23rd overall.
Indiana was slotted among the top 20 states for both economic well-being and education, coming in at 19th and 17th, respectively. Between 2012 and 2020, the number of children in poverty fell from 21% to 18%. The state reduced the number of children living in households with a high housing cost burden from 30% to 22%, as well as the number of children whose parents lacked secure employment, from 31% to 27%.
But for health and family/community, Indiana ranked in the bottom 20 – 31st overall for both categories.
“The KIDS COUNT Data Book provides valuable insight into where progress is being made and where we need to focus our efforts,” said Tami Silverman, president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, a KIDS COUNT network member. “While there are positive signs across many indicators, we need to do more to ensure Hoosier children, especially our children of color, have bright futures.”
Indiana has a shortage of mental health providers, with 4.7 million Hoosiers living in a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports. In response, we believe state lawmakers should look to invest in programs that alleviate poverty, which exacerbates mental health issues, and maximize fiscal stability among Hoosier families.
That includes an expansion of mental health access in rural counties and communities of color, and increasing the number of social workers and other mental health professionals in schools.
Kids require nutritious food, safe neighborhoods and affordable housing for good physical and mental health. By focusing on policies and funding that build financial security in families, Indiana will prioritize meeting the basic needs of its children.