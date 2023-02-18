To anyone who read JG education reporter Ashley Sloboda’s series “Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools” last fall, recent events at Homestead High School should not be a surprise.
A Homestead student in blackface is revolting, but, sadly for 2023, not shocking, particularly for Black students and parents who have said this was just the latest in a series of indignities. We hope the fears and wishes from that community were truly heard and understood by the district.
We’re encouraged by Homestead principal Susan Summers’ words in a video on how she, the staff and the 2,500 students will move forward.
“The goal throughout all of this work will be to not only make Homestead a welcoming place for all students today and going forward, but to put systems in place that will ensure that this will always be an education environment where all of our students feel safe, supported and appreciated,” Summers said.
Sadly, as Southwest Allen County Schools was looking at itself with clearer eyes, The Journal Gazette reported Tuesday that Northwest Allen County Schools is dealing with a racist incident that pushed its superintendent to make a statement.
“We had this racist threat that was made that we absolutely will not tolerate or condone in any way,” Wayne Barker of NACS said during that night’s board meeting.
SACS and NACS are not throwbacks to civil rights-era segregated battlegrounds. This isn’t Little Rock, Birmingham or Montgomery.
This isn’t Boston, the liberal bastion that in 1974 became the front line for anti-integrationists who menaced, egged, stoned and rocked buses of scared Black children sent to South Boston for an education.
But only the intellectually blind would consider us to be in a golden age of racial reason and plurality.
Some buffoon going blackface on social media lights a cultural signal that does one of two things in people’s minds.
For some, there’s a shrug and tsk-tsk, but what’s the actual harm?
For others, and more to the point, the crudity cannot be viewed as a one-off collapse in self-awareness by an unthinking child but rather one more outrage that sets another brick in the wall dividing us.
We still haven’t grappled with the truth that we live in an extraordinary country that continues to be lashed by racism. We’re a strong community that continues not to measure up when it comes to bigotry.
And it’s not just schools. Last fall, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Committee released its first study looking at the prevalence of bias and discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, disability or LGBTQ+ status.
Critical takeaways from Metro’s “Equity for All” survey, which can be read at fortwayne metro.org, include these distressing data points:
• 68% of all survey respondents heard slang, jokes or offensive language about race in their workplace.
• 53% of women who reported experiencing unfair treatment cited gender as the cause.
• 41% of individuals with a disability cited it as the reason for the discrimination they faced.
In this time of supposed “wokeness,” just 27% of people surveyed who reported experiencing unfair treatment at work filed a complaint. Fear of retaliation and ostracization were cited as reasons for not reporting.
As Andy Downs, director emeritus of Purdue Fort Wayne’s Downs Center, said at the news conference: People accept these indignities and atrocities as “the way things are.”
It’s true, and that strikes us as the antithesis of the American dream. Like so many other social ills, we’ve given up and accepted the worst of us.
And that should chill us all in a country formed on the greatness that from the many we are one in seeking liberty and justice.