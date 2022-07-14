The Bureau of Labor statistics released a report on inflation Wednesday morning, and it confirmed what many Americans already know.
June prices soared by 9.1% compared to a year ago, driven in large part by higher energy prices – fuel, oil, gasoline and electricity. The energy index rose 7.5% compared with May, and it’s up 41.6% for the year, the largest 12-month increase since April 1980, the Washington Post reported.
Fortunately for Allen County residents, the Three Rivers Festival is in full swing. If you’re among those forgoing a vacation this year, spend a day in downtown Fort Wayne before the celebration ends Saturday.
The Three Rivers Festival started in 1969 and has grown into Indiana’s second- largest summer festival. No tax dollars finance the nine-day celebration, which is entirely funded by vendor fees, souvenir sales, refreshments and entertainment ticket sales, as well as the sponsorship of area businesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the Three Rivers Festival Parade in 2020 and 2021. The community enthusiastically welcomed its return on Saturday.
“It feels awesome to be back in person and getting some sort of normalcy with everything in life,” Erik Felts, a Fort Wayne native now living in Indianapolis, told The Journal Gazette’s Maya Wilkins Saturday.
Plenty of activities remain for residents to enjoy. Today through Saturday, check out the Downtown Midway for carnival rides and budget-friendly attractions, and The Emporium, where you can find unique food, jewelry, soaps, clothing, home decor and more from local artists and crafters.
Concerts are scheduled through Saturday in Headwaters Park. R&B artist Ginuwine with guests Fatima Washington and Music Lover’s Lounge will perform today. Rockers Quiet Riot with guest Cougar Hunter will hit the stage Friday. And if you feel like dancing, don’t miss funk-masters Here Come the Mummies Saturday.
Children’s Fest, a free event for families with children between 3 and 9 years old, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freimann Square. It offers fun activities and interactive experiences such as crafts, storytelling, a magic show and face-painting.
Wrapping things up will be the Hoosier Lottery Fireworks Finale at 10 p.m. Saturday. Launched from atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center, it’s one of northeast Indiana’s largest displays. The Fort Wayne Community Band will entertain fireworks fans in Freimann Square prior to the show.
Americans planning a road trip in the next six months dropped to 22.7% in June, according to data from the Conference Board, a nonprofit business membership and research group. Around 36% of Americans surveyed last month intended to take a vacation within the next six months, the weakest June reading for any year going back more than 40 years, excluding 2020.
If you’re among the majority of U.S. residents who won’t be leaving home for time away this summer, visit downtown for the Three Rivers Festival. It’s an inflation-friendly celebration of Fort Wayne and Allen County.