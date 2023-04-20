Fort Wayne Public Transportation Corp.’s Citilink service, in partnership with Commute with Enterprise, launched a coordinated vanpool program in January for people who live and work in Allen County and wish to access area jobs.
With authorization from the Fort Wayne City Council to expand its boundaries to the county limits for the initiative, the Joblink Vanpool Program matches participants who work similar shifts in similar areas and are interested in riding to work together.
Unfortunately, four months after the program’s start, Citilink and the Enterprise Corp. subsidiary still haven’t signed up their first partner, said Citilink General Manager and CEO John Metzinger.
“But we’re confident that we can get some up and running yet this year,” he told The Journal Gazette. “I think it’s taking some time for people to become aware of what it is, what the benefits could be, and how it could be implemented by employers.”
In September, Metzinger told the City Council a vanpool operates similarly to a carpool. The difference is that Citilink partners with employers to provide the van so the cost of the vehicle, insurance, maintenance and fuel are jointly shared by the employer, Citilink and the vanpool participants.
The vanpool program is partially subsidized by Citilink using federal COVID relief funds. The remaining cost is split among the employer and participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month.
Commute with Enterprise is providing coordination services, the vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance. Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans.
“I think one of the main barriers that we’re running into is employers have transportation needs, but they may not have made budgetary commitments to it,” Metzinger said. “In operating a vanpool program, typically it’s coordinated with the HR department at an employer.”
About 8,000 Fort Wayne households don’t have access to a personal vehicle, Metzinger said, and many don’t drive due to the cost of car ownership, a personal impairment or their age. The average car ownership costs for new vehicles driven 15,000 miles a year were $10,728, or $894 a month, in 2022, the American Automobile Association reported last month, making it out of reach for those with lower incomes.
“As large as Allen County is, there’s definitely demand,” Metzinger said. “We just need to connect with the demand and help employers understand that this is an option that’s available.”
Vanpooling is one of the most cost-effective, flexible and convenient commuting alternatives to driving alone to work. It can save participants money, reduce tailpipe emissions and connect employers with new workers – a win-win-win for Allen County.