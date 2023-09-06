In June, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a proposal putting term limits on council appointees to city boards and commissions. The proposal’s author, Michelle Chambers, D-at large, intended the ordinance to increase government participation from residents and better diversify the city’s 59 government panels.
But Mayor Tom Henry vetoed a follow-up ordinance in July that would’ve set the same limits on mayoral appointments to city boards. And last night, on a party- line vote, council preliminarily elected to reverse the term-limit ordinance for council appointees.
Tom Didier, R-3rd and the Republican candidate in the Nov. 7 mayoral election, said he wanted to keep appointments from the mayor’s office and City Council on “the same playing field.”
A repeal of the term-limit ordinance, only weeks after it became law, is shortsighted.
“We’re going to take away our commitment to our constituents to make sure we have a level playing field for those individuals who would like to serve?” Chambers asked The Journal Gazette. “... We have other people that want to serve. All you have to do is ask them.”
Chambers’ first proposal limited city residents and council members appointed to boards to two successive terms. It excluded from term limits City Council appointees to the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and the Internal Audit Committee due to the nature and complexity of their work.
The ordinance was later amended so that residents appointed to boards with one-year terms might serve up to four consecutive terms. Those appointed to boards with two- or three-year terms were limited to two consecutive terms. Appointees to panels with four-year terms would have served only one term.
The compromise better reflected the value of institutional knowledge in decision-making. Another amendment later approved by City Council offered the council an out if it could not find a qualified appointee to succeed a member of a city board.
“If in 60 days we can’t find someone to replace a person who’s been serving on this board or commission for decades long …, we can reappoint that person again,” Chambers said before the meeting. “But we should at least try.”
Fort Wayne residents can probably agree service on city boards and commissions shouldn’t be a lifetime appointment. But the primary focus of establishing term limits on city boards was more diversity – of age, gender, thoughts and race – and broader opportunities for city residents to participate in setting city policy. The community benefits when there are new and differing viewpoints considered. It may even spur civic participation.
Henry’s refusal to limit the terms of his board appointments should put the mayor and his administration on notice to improve the diversity of city board appointees, as City Council was endeavoring to do if even for a short time.
A commitment to that goal could replace the need for a city ordinance. But there is little in the history of city board appointments to suggest that it will happen on its own. And that’s the real loss.