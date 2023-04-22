The city of Fort Wayne’s transfer of 40 residential lots to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne in late March is a progressive idea that can help revitalize neglected inner-city neighborhoods. The 32 market-rate homes built will be in and around the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood. It’s the beginning phase of what can eventually become a 90-home infill over the next few years.
“The city of Fort Wayne has played an integral role in Habitat scaling to build 20 homes a year,” said Jeremy McClish, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, at the March 23 announcement. “Our plan over the next three to five years, through a continued partnership with the city, is to invest $10 million to $12 million in new housing stock in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood. It’s an honor to continue building in southeast Fort Wayne and be a part of its continued growth.”
Habitat for Humanity will build two types of units:
• 4 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch, 1412 square feet, appraised in March for $135,000.
• 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch, 1170 square feet, appraised in March for $127,000.
Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said the area around Renaissance is attractive to Habitat for Humanity’s potential homeowners due to several developments over the last 10 years, including Bottle Works Lofts, which has income qualifications to keep rents affordable. Although founded more than a decade ago, the Renaissance Pointe YMCA is also a great fitness and cultural asset for neighbors.
Vincent Village, currently helmed by Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, has revitalized dozens of properties as rental properties for families involved with its program. The Pontiac Street Market, built with city assistance and scheduled to open this fall, will be within walking distance of these new homes. The area has been a food desert, where affordable options for fresh produce and goods must be improved.
“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Lundberg at the March announcement. “This partnership will make a real impact in the lives of many families and help build a better and stronger Fort Wayne.”
Habitat for Humanity’s announcement came just over a week after the nonprofit organization Prosperity Indiana released data on the shortage of affordable housing in Indiana for people at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income for Fort Wayne is $53,978, while the state’s median household income is $61,944.
People at 50% of the area’s median income face a deficit of affordable and available housing: 82 rental units per 100 renter households in Allen County. For extremely low-income families, the rate is 31 rental units per 100 renter households.
“And while Indiana is commonly thought of as an affordable place to live regarding the availability and cost of housing, this reputation does not bear out for the lowest-income Hoosiers who face … high rates of housing cost burden,” reported Prosperity Indiana, who worked with the National Low Income Housing Coalition to create “The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Homes.”
The financial burden placed on these families illustrates the severity of the situation. About 73% of extremely low-income Allen County households spend more than half their income on housing costs and utilities. The rate drops to 17% for families at or below 50% of the area’s median income.
McClish said Habitat for Humanity takes the financial burden seriously.
“The total mortgage payment for a family in our program, including the monthly escrow payment, will never exceed 26% of their income when they close,” he told The Journal Gazette.
A Habitat for Humanity mortgage is not unlike standard loans from banks. However, as it is a nonprofit, it can provide workarounds that banks, credit unions and mortgage companies might be unable to deliver.
“There are occasions where a family cannot afford to pay a mortgage for the full appraised value,” McClish continued.
“When that happens, we still sell the home at appraised value but mortgage it with a few different instruments. We have a first mortgage at or below 26% of their income and provide a subsidy for the balance of the sale price and the first mortgage. We typically do this in the form of a silent second mortgage.”
Lundberg illustrated how holding the financial burden down has an upside beyond the home.
“Being able to sell a market-rate house but make it affordable to live there has a side benefit that the homeowners have more disposable income to put into the neighborhood that they’re living in,” she said. “So, it’s really a win-win, not only for the homeowner but for the neighborhood and the businesses within that neighborhood.”
In terms of wealth gains by income level over the last decade, a recent National Association of Realtors report showed that Fort Wayne’s families gained value from their homes, ranging from $51,610 for low-income homeowners to $64,220 for middle-income owners to $99,060 for upper-income households.
However, this lags far behind the national averages in home appreciation from 2012 to 2022, with low-income homeowners building $98,900 in wealth due to home appreciation. Middle-income homeowners accumulated $122,100 during that same period.
Purdue University’s Rachel Blakeman advocates for community development. And while homeownership is one strategy for wealth accumulation, she believes the region needs to include a more effective approach to raise the standard of living.
“I think our stagnant and lagging wages should be a top priority,” said Blakeman, who directs PFW’s Community Research Institute. “Money offers choices. Low-income households often have few choices, and the ones they do have can be bad.”
Sharp price escalation in recent years in some of the city’s legacy neighborhoods in the 05 and 07 ZIP code areas has made homeownership increasingly out of reach for many people, especially young adults, she said.
“In sum, we need to provide people with systems that allow them the means to build wealth for themselves and generations to come,” said Blakeman. “Part of that can be homeownership, but it also needs to be enough income to invest for their futures like retirement.”
It’s an important point. And while Habitat for Humanity can’t create that system, it and the city of Fort Wayne should be commended for filling in the gap where most homebuilders don’t tread due to thin margins.
Fredrick McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.