On Friday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released police body camera video of his October arrest for driving while drunk. It was the same day The Journal Gazette published a letter questioning why media organizations demanded the footage be made available for the public to view.
“The daily use of Henry’s mugshot during the ‘news’ while complaining about the video has more than run its course,” wrote Christopher Snider of Fort Wayne on Friday’s Perspective page. “These ‘news’ channels aired the police report. Filmed him going to court. ‘Reported’ the court’s findings. Let the world know he paid the fine and planned to respect the court’s order.
“It’s over, people. Why the need to air a video of a man failing a Breathalyzer?”
Because we believed city officials violated state law by denying requests to release the video records, which Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt confirmed in an advisory opinion Dec. 6.
Britt said the city had to have a reason for withholding records on the mayor’s arrest, such as the expectation of privacy for witnesses or victims, a legitimate public safety concern or a belief the disclosure would jeopardize the investigation.
He said law enforcement recordings are not considered investigatory records under state law, which cites public interest as a factor to be weighed when releasing body camera footage.
“It would be difficult to imagine a scenario wherein the public interest is greater than a public official running afoul of the law and being held accountable by responding officers,” Britt wrote.
City Attorney Malak Heiny’s office denied four public records requests made by The Journal Gazette. She maintained the records remained investigatory, even after Henry’s case was closed. The incident occurred Oct. 8, and the mayor pleaded guilty two days later.
Henry was sentenced to a suspended one-year jail sentence, ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the city and to the driver of the car he struck, required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program, and had his driver’s license suspended for 90 days, The Journal Gazette’s Devan Filchak reported.
More than 20 video clips were released Friday. They show Henry asking responding officers to talk to the police chief and questioning why he was being arrested. He was generally cooperative and calm but also antagonistic at times, concerned about his wife but also reminding officers they work for him.
The mayor was apologetic prior to Friday’s release of the footage. He acknowledged everything that happened on the video before it was made available to the public.
“I’m embarrassed by the video footage you will see,” he said in prepared remarks Friday. “There are moments that I believe fall below the office of the mayor of Fort Wayne.”
It is a newspaper’s job to act without fear or favor in search of the truth. If the mayor is pulled over for drunken driving, is belligerent then cooperative with police – as both the accident report and Henry stated – Fort Wayne residents have the right to know how and why.
The mayor’s office has its privileges, but sealing documents from an adjudicated operating-while-impaired investigation should not be one of them.
The importance of transparency by elected officials is self-evident. Indiana is fortunate to have a public access counselor, but the mayor should not have needed the counselor to spell out the obvious. This is not about politics or salaciousness, but accountability.
Mayor Henry is human and fallible. But he must answer publicly, with all that is known and visible, because he is the city’s No. 1 citizen -- the elected executive and representative of the people. And, thus, he must be judged by the people.