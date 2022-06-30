Thankfully, six members of the Fort Wayne City Council moved forward Tuesday night on the city’s plan to spend $5 million of federal pandemic relief funds. The sum is less than 10% of the total granted to the city in the American Rescue Plan Act and is an important first step in addressing the needs of the community.
As reported in Wednesday’s Journal Gazette, the city is designating $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
Contrary to an assertion made by Paul Ensley, R-1st, who voted against the plan, the city’s proposal is exactly the kind of expenditures ARPA targeted when it was passed by the Senate in 2021. In looking at the Title-By-Title Summary of ARPA, found on the State Board of Accounts website, all four areas of the city’s plan fit within the rubric set by the Senate.
For example, there are rationales given in the summary. Under Title VI of ARPA, “the American Rescue Plan provides the Economic Development Administration with $3 billion to aid communities in rebuilding local economies, which includes $750 million for the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors.”
Under Title II, community health disparities seen during the early stages of the pandemic exposed years of systemic bias, racism and discrimination.
“Significant investments are necessary to repair, and begin to reverse, these disparities,” the summary goes, before adding that ARPA “delivers immediate relief to frontline providers who serve communities of color and underserved populations hardest hit by the pandemic.”
As we teeter between post-pandemic relief and pre-recession fears, grant relief for small businesses, especially those underserved by the private sector, is the kind of boost needed, as is using nonprofits that assist low-income families who are being hit the hardest by price spikes in food, fuel and health care.
We understand the concerns about priority expressed by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who abstained in Tuesday’s vote. As a fiscal conservative, it is in Jehl’s nature to be a bulwark against fecklessness. However, the city can multitask, providing grants to organizations as well as dedicating resources to the Solid Waste Fund and emergency medical services.
In the case of ambulance services, we not only agree with Jehl, but we’ll go one better: The city should work with Allen County on pooling ARPA funds to create a lasting solution to an ongoing and potentially dangerous problem.
Jehl and Ensley’s demand for an inflation plan is specious given that cities have limited options and are at the mercy of larger economic forces, such as the Federal Reserve.
However, the city’s plan to use $3 million in ARPA funds so residents may continue to pay $12 per month for garbage and recycling services is an anti-inflationary move. GFL, the new contractor for those services, will begin operating on Friday.
For comparison, the city of Franklin passed on the full cost of trash service to residents for the first time – $17.22 per month for weekly trash collection and bi-weekly recycling.
South Bend charges $13.98 per month – with a choice of 48- or 96-gallon bins – although it charges $8.39 per month to seniors. Additional bins cost $7.94 monthly.
Mayor Tom Henry, who recently announced his reelection campaign, knows the city will eventually charge more to pick up trash and recycling. However, a momentary freeze on the price is welcome, as is the promise to keep the future rate as low as possible. Transparency and prudence are attributes we expect of public officials.