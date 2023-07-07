Fort Wayne residents will see an increase in trash collection rates this month – and more every six months through July 1, 2025.
It’s the result of a 2022 compromise between City Council and the Solid Waste Division that kept bulk trash collection in house and bailed out the multimillion- dollar deficit within the Solid Waste Fund.
The city ended its seven-year contract for trash and recycling services with Red River Waste Solutions last year due to poor service. GFL Environmental took over trash and recycling collections July 1, 2022. Its contract with the city limits residential collections to one bin and three bags weekly.
For bulk trash pickup – such as furniture items, non-freon appliances, and mattresses and box springs wrapped in plastic bags that are available at most retail stores – residents must call 311 to schedule a time with the city’s Solid Waste Division. Some residents aren’t aware of the new bulk-collection procedure.
In October, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, anticipated the issue. She shared concerns that residents, especially those who speak languages other than English, would not know to call for bulk trash removal.
She said she drives around her district in the southeastern part of the city and reports bulk items that need to be removed from the sides of streets or in alleyways.
“We’re going to have to think of innovative ways to be able to reach people,” Tucker told The Journal Gazette. “We’re going to really have to put some effort behind making sure that we have educated the public in multiple languages for multiple months on how that bulk process has changed.”
The Solid Waste Division shared information about changes in trash, recycling and bulk trash collections at area partnership meetings in 2022, Matt Gratz, the city’s solid waste manager, told The Journal Gazette. Since then, the division has used social media posts, purchased local radio and TV public service announcements, placed an ad in the El Mexicano newspaper, and mailed postcards to residents, apprising them of the adjustments to collections.
“At this point, we’re planning to continue communicating with residents through the end of 2023 about how to schedule their bulk collection, and what bulk items will be collected,” Gratz said.
The first rate hike for trash collection, which took effect Saturday, increases the monthly single-family household fee from $12 per month to $15.80. The full rate adjustment will be made in six-month increments that will be affected by inflation and other factors until July 1, 2025. Rate increases then will be assessed annually.
The Solid Waste Division is collecting bulk trash for about $1 million a year, or about 95 cents monthly per household. On its website, it has included information on bulk trash collections in Spanish and Burmese to better get the word out about the need to call 311 for bulk service.
Tucker said GFL’s trash service has been “excellent,” and she receives on average only one complaint every three months – a vast improvement over Red River.
But change is difficult and takes time to fully implement. With a little more effort to inform residents of the new process for bulk waste removal, it is hoped the Solid Waste Division will receive the same glowing reviews as GFL.