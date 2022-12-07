Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in February that distribution of the state’s $507 million share of the $26 billion national opioid settlement would begin sometime between April and June.
It didn’t happen.
Last week, state agencies coordinating release of the funding to about 660 local governments said money would be going out this week.
“Representatives from the (Attorney General’s) Office, Auditor’s Office, and State Budget Agency met (the morning of Nov. 30), and we all agreed that the distribution of opioid settlement funds is now on track to occur before the end of next week,” State Budget Director Zachary Jackson said in an email to the Indiana Capital Chronicle Thursday.
Every Indiana city, town and county will receive a portion of the opioid settlement. Funding may be used to support law enforcement efforts, drug task forces and regional treatment hubs, as well as early intervention and crisis support, among other programs.
The state’s unique distribution formula will require collaboration between the county and the municipalities of Fort Wayne, Grabill, Huntertown, Leo-Cedarville, Monroeville, New Haven and Woodburn to ensure the most effective and efficient uses.
The Allen County Commissioners unanimously approved a settlement participation resolution in March. Laura Maser, county attorney, said then more than $5 million was expected, and Fort Wayne officials said they anticipated $7 million as the city’s share.
But based on a state spreadsheet of distribution estimates, Fort Wayne’s share is about $6.3 million and Allen County’s is around $3.6 million. Other estimates include $14,625 for Grabill, Huntertown ($105,530), Leo-Cedarville ($49,823), Monroeville ($17,156), New Haven ($307,588) and Woodburn ($20,874).
Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, told The Journal Gazette about 20% of the funding will be given up front, while the remaining 80% would be spread out “unevenly” over the next 15 years.
“We do not have a definitive plan for these funds at this time but must be guided by the state’s list of approved uses,” Cloud said Monday. “Opioid use disorder doesn’t respect municipal boundaries, so to deploy these funds most effectively, the county will need to have conversations with the other government units in Allen County receiving funds, as well as local experts and practitioners in the field.”
Provisional data from the National Center for Health Statistics indicate an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the deaths estimate of 2020. Overdose deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020.
Deaths involving opioids increased from an estimated 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021. Deaths from synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), psychostimulants such as methamphetamine, and cocaine also continued to increase in 2021 compared to 2020.
According to an Indiana University analysis of the National Institute of Drug Abuse’s 2018 opioid summary for the Hoosier State, drug overdoses nearly doubled between 2010 and 2017, growing from 923 to 1,809, and deaths related to synthetic opioids increased 600% between 2012 and 2016. Allen County lost nearly 1,200 people in total to overdoses between 2011 and 2021, the local health department reports.
And every day, opioids are taking money away from Hoosiers. Their use cost the state $4.3 billion in 2017, according to IU, while non-lethal opioid overdoses cost more than $224 million in hospitalizations in 2016 alone, and an additional $297 million in other opioid-related hospital stays.
Indiana’s $507 million settlement won’t cure the overdose problem, but it could give us a good start. State and local officials should heed the advice of Johns Hopkins University’s Joshua Sharfstein, who told the Associated Press in March the thought process shouldn’t be “ready, set, spend” but rather “think, strategize, spend.”
With the settlement funding for Allen County and its municipalities, we expect public health officials to find the best uses to help ease the opioid epidemic, and we expect such ideas to have the support of our local politicians.