It’s been 15 years since Allen County and Fort Wayne merged their land-use planning divisions, creating a “one-stop shop” for permitting and development in Indiana’s third-largest county.
“This collaboration has not disappointed and has allowed for government to successfully partner with site selectors and developers to help create much of what residents and businesses today have now come to enjoy,” Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said March 2.
Indeed, downtown Fort Wayne has seen more than $1 billion in investment since 2009. In 2019 alone, Promenade Park, the Bottle Works apartment complex, the Hampton Inn & Suites, and The Landing all held ribbon-cuttings.
Combining the planning departments of both governments streamlined the permitting and development process for residents, home builders and developers. But it also resulted in better collaboration between city and county employees and a reduction in the duration of the permitting process – all while saving taxpayer dollars.
“You know that saying, ‘Time is money’? Well, it is true,” Fort Wayne Community Development Division Director Nancy Townsend told The Journal Gazette Friday. “(The merger) really helped developers have more confidence in terms of planning and scheduling the timing of different phases within a development.”
She said when developers from other communities and states begin the local land-use permitting process, nearly 100% of the time, they say, “We cannot believe how awesome your system is.”
And when a home builder gets the permits needed to construct a subdivision more quickly, for example, that makes new homes available faster to buyers.
Before the merger in 2008, city and county land-use planners were approving between $200 million and $300 million in building permits annually, Townsend said. But for the past four years, the combined department has processed more than $1 billion in permits per year.
Todd Ramsey of Silverado Properties in Fort Wayne said he wouldn’t change a thing at the city-county planning department.
“I love it the way it is, because I deal with the same people all the time,” he told The Journal Gazette Monday. “You build relationships. You know what they want. You know what they need. And you’re talking to one person, no matter if I’m (working on a development) in the county or the city.”
The city-county planning department has resulted in the shared vision and coordinated goals in local development. It has fostered a climate of efficient growth that has brought the community desirable restaurants, hotels and housing, contributing to an improved quality of life for the community’s residents.
“I’m involved in the process, and I can tell you I just so much appreciate and have such a good relationship with my county colleagues that are helping oversee the department,” Townsend said. “It’s a really good example of the city and county working together, starting 15 years ago, and just continuing that great relationship and helping the department make improvements.”