At the Aug. 17 meeting of the Allen County Council, the county commissioners will ask for between $4 million and $7.5 million to expand 5G Wi-Fi coverage in the eastern portion of the county.
Indiana learned last week it will receive more than $868 million in high-speed internet funding from the federal government. But Stephen Cox of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget said it likely will take more than two years before Hoosier counties see that money.
That’s not fast enough for Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters. He believes expanding 5G access coverage within the county can provide quicker internet speeds on cellular phones before the state disburses a portion of the $868 million for the extension of broadband service locally.
“The state and the federal governments on this program have moved far too slowly for what homes and what businesses need,” Peters told The Journal Gazette. “They need quicker, faster speeds right now, not waiting for some huge grant process and review.”
According to researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia, social returns to investment in broadband are significant. Increasing access and usage of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas leads to higher property values, increased job and population growth, higher rates of new business formation and lower unemployment rates.
Broadband expansion can also improve health and life outcomes, offering access to more health care providers, online social networks and educational opportunities, according to the Brookings Institution.
“We’ve got, probably, 15,000 homes and businesses still in this county without internet or without sufficient broadband speeds,” Peters said. “It is a utility now, just like streets and roads and water and sewer are, and we’ve just got to figure out the best way to get that service to those people.”
To that end, Peters proposes allocating $4 million to $7.5 million of the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lost revenue doesn’t have the strings attached, so I could use the (money), if I were successful in getting it from the council, to do Wi-Fi connections, as opposed to wiring directly to the house,” he said. “We could put up some Wi-Fi towers that have 5G speeds that would cover an awful lot in a short period of time.”
A 5G connection has more capacity for downloading data at very high speeds, upwards of 1 gigabit per second. Fiber optic connections cannot deliver these speeds wirelessly as 5G networks do. One needs a router to deliver wireless connectivity with fiber.
While 5G is not likely to replace business and home broadband just yet, its broadcast towers can be used for future generations of cellular-phone service that could increase internet speeds to unimagined velocities, making them obsolete-proof.
Indiana still hasn’t determined how much broadband money each of its 92 counties will receive. The Indiana Office of Management and Budget, however, said the broadband program is meant to extend high-speed internet to rural areas where it’s not easily accessible.
“What is lost upon (the state) is the fact that the area we’re primarily concerned about is east Allen County. And if you take the population of east Allen County, it effectively would rank as about the 16th-largest county in the state of Indiana,” Peters said. “I don’t want them to lose that when they look at east Allen County, because it is as rural as many of the southern Indiana counties.”
Peters makes a compelling argument for 5G expansion in eastern Allen County. If it’s not enough to convince the County Council to further extend the service, we remind council members that broadband access was among the concerns voiced by residents during development of the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan.
High-speed internet is so influential it now is considered essential infrastructure. Despite its importance, millions of American households and 15,000 homes and businesses in Allen County don’t have access to broadband or wireless services. Broadband service gaps persist in every state, from small towns to urban neighborhoods, and among demographic groups of all races, educational attainments and income levels.
Federal and state governments are working to make available new funding for high-speed internet expansion; still, it looks as though it will be 2026 before Indiana distributes its $868 million allotment to counties. Peters’ proposal is a temporary solution for higher internet speeds in an underserved area that doesn’t risk obsolescence.
With Peters’ plan, the County Council can assist in bringing better internet service to east Allen County. The money is available. Let’s move forward without delay.