There’s an old Yiddish adage that “Man Plans, God Laughs.” And while we’re not going to debate the existence of a higher power and that being’s proclivities on humor, this wisdom of the ages does speak to how even the best of intentions can lead to disappointing ends.
Take the county’s department consolidation project that was finally given the sack by the Allen County Council.
The proposal would have the county spending $49 million to buy the office building at 1300 S. Clinton St. The project would free up the buildings at 201 W Superior St., which houses Community Corrections; 1 W. Superior St., home of the Allen County Emergency Agency and court offices; and 100 W. Columbia St., which is used for court services.
The county’s proposal was contingent on the city moving its police and fire departments out of the Rousseau Centre at Clinton and Main streets to Citizens Square – a couple of blocks away – or to another location by 2024.
In May, Chris Cloud, chief of staff to the Allen County commissioners, said eventually part or all of the Bud Meeks Justice Center could be put on the market, depending on how the commissioners move forward with a separate jail project.
Upon seeing the plan fail to move forward, Cloud is quoted as saying “it seems like a waste of time and energy – and a waste of 15 months of my life, by the way, as a personal aside – to move forward with this project.”
It was implied publicly by Cloud that Allen County Superior Court was a major reason for not moving ahead with the plan. He said the commissioners couldn’t present a plan that courts don’t support, which Cloud claims they didn’t know until just a few days ago.
Not so, according to Judge Jennifer DeGroote, who told The Journal Gazette the Superior Court did not seek additional space. Indeed, the judges have been dubious about this plan from the jump.
“Superior Court judges and staff met with the architects who conducted the space study multiple times during their project, starting as early as February 2021,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
“From the beginning, we pointed out numerous concerns from the resulting proposals regarding use of the Rousseau Centre, including misidentified, or missed entirely, important courtroom and office assets in both the Courthouse Annex and Bud Meeks. We also highlighted aspects of the proposals that would have a detrimental effect on court functions, workflow and how our courts serve the public.”
DeGroote said the Superior Court staff met with the commissioners’ office staff twice more, stating “the space plan puts employees and the public utilizing the courts into a worse position than they are now.”
As for Fort Wayne, city officials made it clear they were not only surprised by the initial consolidation announcement but also alarmed the separation would hurt collaboration. Councilman Ken Fries, R-at large, a former Allen County sheriff, was right to point out the counterintuitive nature of county commissioners’ plans to separate city and county police departments. Uniting those agencies, done intentionally more than a decade ago, appears to work well as is.
The county spent $100,000 in architectural, engineering and appraisal fees. Not a fortune, but hardly a pittance. What makes it a waste is that the project appears to have been doomed from its conception.
Cloud told the JG Wednesday evening that while there are no specific next steps, “the Board of Commissioners will continue its search for bare ground or a building to remodel near downtown, ideally not adjacent to residential or high-traffic public areas, but accessible by public transportation.”
Cloud said he doesn’t know if the city would be open to partnerships in the future, or if the county would pursue such partnerships, but “Our ears are always open to good ideas.”