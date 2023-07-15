The process by which a government passes laws is as important as the laws it passes. For America’s form of government to succeed, legislators should always strive to expand transparency in lawmaking while reducing conflicts of interest.
We should all be concerned that the Indiana General Assembly has stripped away wetlands protections over the last few years. Lawmakers who pushed changes to environmental policy in 2021 and during the last session of the Indiana General Assembly had close ties to the building industry, calling into question whether they put personal benefit ahead of the public’s interest.
In the last legislative session, Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, offered a late amendment to a bill concerned with residential sewage systems that redefined how state wetlands are classified. The amendment was removed in conference committee, but it resembled a law adopted in 2021 that deleted protections for Class 1 wetlands – where at least 50% of the area has been disturbed by human activity, there’s minimal hydrologic function and no habitat for threatened or endangered species.
That 2021 law, Senate Enrolled Act 389, removed about half of Indiana’s 800,000 wetlands acreage from state regulation.
Indiana University’s Arnolt Center for Investigative Journalism and the Indiana Environmental Reporter reviewed statements of economic interests filed in 2022 by lawmakers as well as more than 100 bills enacted from 2019 to 2022. Many of these bills benefit industries to which their authors have ties, creating the appearance of a conflict of interest, according to the organizations’ report, published June 30.
The authors of SEA 389 – Sens. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown; Mark Messmer, R-Jasper; and Linda Rogers, R-Granger – are all members of the Indiana Builders Association, which strongly opposed wetlands protections they said restrict their ability to build.
Messmer “respectfully declined” our request for comment. Garten and Rogers did not respond.
It’s concerning that these lawmakers had business conflicts with the issues covered by SEA 389, said former Congresswoman Jill Long Thompson, who taught ethics at Indiana University from 2015 to 2020.
“But it is not at all surprising,” she told The Journal Gazette.
In 2020, the Coalition for Integrity’s States With Anti-Corruption Measures for Public Officials (S.W.A.M.P.) Index ranked Indiana 44th for the effectiveness of its anti-corruption measures. And last year, the Hoosier State ranked 51st, behind every state and the District of Columbia, for state campaign finance laws and transparency requirements.
“It is long past time for Indiana to create an independent commission to recommend changes that will strengthen the ethics requirements for those who serve in state and local office,” Long Thompson said. “And those changes must be adopted.
“To be our strongest as a state, we need public policy that is based on the interests of all of us.”
Indiana has a part-time, citizen legislature, made up of homebuilders, dentists, doctors, teachers and other trade professionals who bring their own experience to the negotiations table. Abe Schwab, director of graduate studies and a professor of philosophy at Purdue Fort Wayne, said they should be using their expertise in a consulting role, rather than authoring or sponsoring legislation to which they have financial ties.
“The way to resolve this is to simply have legislators not author or sponsor legislation connected to their financial interests,” he told The Journal Gazette. “They may be the most well-intentioned people in the world, but the financial interest, their personal stake in how things go, affects their judgment no matter what their intentions are.”
Schwab argues America has become too comfortable with allowing lobbyists to sway legislators by providing them with financial or other benefits. The correction is easy, he said:
“Don’t allow lobbyists to provide any financial or other incentive for legislators.”
Indiana ethics laws are too lax, Long Thompson said. She believes Statehouse leaders should assign lawmakers to investigate new ethics reforms and pass them into law.
A good ethics policy, she said, would curtail conflicts of interest, require public reporting of any potential conflicts, and include an enforcement mechanism that’s independent of the General Assembly.
Because integrity builds the trust necessary for people to work together to find solutions to our many challenges, ethics are essential to lawmaking. Legislators shouldn’t be allowed to amend, author or sponsor policy changes when we know their personal interests are involved.