For Indiana school districts, Friday will be among the most important days of the year. The Indiana Department of Education set Sept. 16 as “count day,” when schools calculate the number of students they’re serving during the fall semester.
In previous years, count day determined enrollment and, in the Hoosier State, funding for the entire year. But a second count day was added in February to establish funding for the second semester. Next semester, count day is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Getting children into the classroom on count day is a priority for districts that depend on this method of funding. In Michigan where, like Indiana, funding is set by enrollment, some Detroit schools were enticing children to class with parties, gift card giveaways and live musical entertainment, the Detroit Free Press reported.
“It’s just like the census. You want to get the most accurate count available,” Christopher Lubienski, director of Indiana University’s Center for Evaluation & Education Policy, told The Journal Gazette. “If you’re actually counting the kids that are being educated at the school, incentivizing them to show up on that day in which they’re being counted makes sense.”
But spokespeople for Fort Wayne Community Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools said no special activities are planned – or necessary. The department of education will open a “membership collection” portal in its data collection system Friday. Schools submit the students who are “enrolled and expected to be in attendance” as of Sept. 16.
The “enrolled and expected to be in attendance” language allows schools to count students who are sick or otherwise absent on count day. Schools, however, may not count students who have enrolled but haven’t attended class.
“At SACS, we know the importance of counting students accurately because the state funds schools on a per-pupil basis. Yet, we don’t do anything on student count day that we wouldn’t do any other day of the school year,” Stacey Fleming, director of district communications, told The Journal Gazette. “We encourage students to be in school every day they can and should be. Studies show excellent attendance is directly related to student success.”
Though it’s called count day, the submission process continues through the rest of September, giving schools weeks to compile, submit, review and sign off on their counts. But schools are only looking at enrollment and attendance on Sept. 16.
After data is submitted, the collection system runs validations to ensure students are being counted correctly and by only one school. Once the numbers are certified, the monthly payments schools receive from the state will be adjusted to reflect enrollment. From July, when the fiscal year starts, until the count day numbers are in, payments are based on an estimate schools provide in the spring.
The process is repeated for spring count day Feb. 1.
“They’ve kind of broadened the window for doing the count to make it more accurate because there had been shenanigans going on,” Lubienski said. “Some schools were putting in incentives to get kids in there, and it wasn’t necessarily representative of the student bodies they were actually teaching.”
Lubienski said it’s a concern when schools count kids on count day then push them out to seek educational services elsewhere.
“There’s anecdotal evidence about that – special education kids in particular, kids with behavioral issues – they get counted, the school gets the money, and then they’re pushed off to go elsewhere,” he said. “So in that case, I would say incentivizing them to show up for count day and then ignoring them is not a best practice.”
School count day is important to Indiana schools. If a school undercounts the number of students it’s serving, underfunding can occur. If a school overcounts its students, it could end up having to pay back the excess.
But parents of school-age children can relax on Friday. If their kids already are enrolled in school and have been attending class since the start of the semester, they’ll be counted on count day even if they’re absent.