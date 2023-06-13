Dr. Matt Pflieger, public health officer for Huntington County, appeared before that county’s Board of Commissioners Monday to discuss accepting new funding the General Assembly will avail to county health departments over the next two years.
Senate Enrolled Act 4 will make an additional $75 million accessible by health departments in 2024 and another $150 million usable in 2025. However, county commissioners first must opt in for the additional funding by Sept. 1, and agree to provide 22 public-health services in order to tap into the new money. And not every Hoosier county is sold on the deal, much to the detriment of citizens.
Though the Huntington County commissioners took no action Monday, Vice President Tom Wall made clear the board intends to accept the funding at its next meeting. With an affirmative vote, Huntington will join Allen and about a dozen other Hoosier counties that already have voted to accept the funding and terms associated with it.
But some Hoosiers and their elected officials fear that new funding comes with too many requirements, said Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters. He said there’s concern any new initiatives to improve public health could be jettisoned if legislators pull the funding in a later session.
“At the end of the day, it was a no-brainer for us,” Peters told The Journal Gazette of the commissioners’ vote for the funding June 2. “We’re already doing so many things that were required to be a recipient of those dollars, it just absolutely made sense to do even more, if we could.”
Indiana ranked 45th out of the 50 states for public health spending in 2021, according to the state Department of Health. State and federal spending per Hoosier in 2019 was $36 less than the national average of $91 per person.
That lack of spending on public health has resulted in poorer outcomes across a variety of areas for many Hoosiers, such as rates of infant and maternal mortality, diabetes and smoking. So in August 2021, Holcomb established the Governor’s Public Health Commission and charged its 15 members with examining the strengths and weaknesses in Indiana’s public health system and making recommendations for improvement.
SEA 4 was based on those recommendations. Peters believes the new funding is directed at the less populated of Indiana’s 92 counties, and guesses just 75% of counties will opt in.
“The big issue, I think, is going to be educating those smaller counties,” he said, “and that’s where the strings may be a little more attached because they’ll be compelled to do things now that they’re not currently doing. But it’s money to do things, to expand programs, to create initiatives that currently aren’t being undertaken.”
Northeast Indiana’s DeKalb and Whitley counties have yet to decide whether to accept the expanded funding. DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman told The Journal Gazette the board will meet with the county’s health physician and nurse before a vote. Whitley County Commissioner Chad Banks said the three-member panel is trying to understand what the impact will be on residents and the county if it accepts the public health money.
“A lot of the things that are listed on the funding requirements are things that Whitley County can probably say we’re already doing,” Banks told The Journal Gazette. “But we have not yet made a decision.”
Public health departments protect Hoosiers’ most valuable asset: their very well-being. They serve by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases. But they need the funding to perform those tasks.
Let’s hope DeKalb, Whitley and a majority of Hoosier counties acknowledge the overwhelming need for robust public health services and accept the funding to better the lives of their residents. The new money creates an opportunity to really move Indiana’s health metrics in a positive direction.