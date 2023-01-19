In June, a Muncie man was charged with five counts of intimidation for threatening to “pick off” several Delaware Circuit Court judges with a firearm. Days later, another Muncie man received a four-year prison sentence for threatening to blow up the home of a juvenile magistrate judge.
Unchecked courthouse access in the Hoosier State remains a considerable security threat, according to the Indiana Judicial Conference. Yet three years after the Indiana Supreme Court set a deadline for counties to submit new courthouse safety plans, just 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties have done so, according to David Kuhnz, a staff attorney with the state Supreme Court’s Office of Communication, Education and Outreach.
In northeast Indiana, only Allen and DeKalb counties filed courthouse safety plans before the January 2022 deadline.
Although many of the state’s larger counties – Vanderburgh, Lake and Vigo, for example – have yet to submit a safety plan, nearly all of them meet the requirements set out in the state’s minimum security standards, including that screening must be provided at every entry point to the courthouse.
That’s not the case for small-county courthouses, which struggle to find funding to hire court security officers, buy screening devices and upgrade security cameras.
Blackford County has just 12,000 residents. Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade told the Kokomo Tribune it’s difficult to find the money to fund courthouse safety projects.
“I think a lot of people locally in Blackford County government are motivated to resolve the issue but feel like that financial hurdle literally makes it impossible,” he said.
DeKalb Superior Court 2 Judge Monte Brown agrees. In 2019, the county bought a state-of-the-art screening device for about $125,000. It makes residents and court employees feel safer, he said, but it’s something many rural counties can’t afford.
“For a small county, that’s a big deal when you have bridges and highways and that sort of thing that needs (to be) replaced or fixed,” Brown, a member of the Indiana Court Security Committee, told the Tribune.
The state Office of Court Services offers grant money to assist counties in paying for security upgrades, but it doesn’t go far enough. Last year, Indiana awarded 10 counties a total of $317,500 to fund courthouse improvements, but the money could be used on things other than security.
Blackford County applied for grant funding this year. Bade, also a member of the Court Security Committee, said it’s the only way the county can afford new courthouse security measures.
The funding would help pay for new equipment, but it doesn’t cover hiring law enforcement officers to patrol courthouses or operate screening equipment.
In February of last year, the U.S. Marshals Service revealed more than 4,500 threats were made toward federal judges during the 2021 fiscal year – an increase of about 300 from 2020. There were 926 such incidents in 2015, and from 2016 to 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice reported an 89% increase in judicial security incidents.
There is no national database of state court threats and incidents, according to the National Center for State Courts. Reports of violence or safety breeches come almost exclusively from newspaper accounts, the center says.
This legislative session, lawmakers should increase funding for the Office of Court Services so it can assist more counties in increasing courthouse security for employees, law enforcement officers and residents. Let’s not wait for tragedy to spur us into action.