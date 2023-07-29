Two years and four days after 18-year-old Ariona Darling died while under suicide watch at the Allen County Jail, her family’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Monday against county officials, the jail’s medical and mental health contractor and four of their employees.
The suit is the latest jail-related legal action taken against the county since U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty ordered the Allen County Commissioners and sheriff in March 2022 to develop a plan to address long-term solutions to overcrowding and understaffing problems that have plagued the facility for decades.
In siding with former inmate Vincent Morris in his suit filed in January 2020, Leichty found the jail’s physical structure, and inadequate medical treatment and recreation, led to problems that violate the inmates’ constitutional rights under the Eighth and 14th amendments.
The commissioners presented the County Council a plan last week to build a $324 million jail at 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road. The council rejected the proposal and the accompanying 0.2% local income tax increase to fund it.
Any resulting delay in the construction of a new jail or the renovation of the existing one could result in a heavier impact on taxpayers due to the price of materials, supply-chain disruptions and higher lending costs, Commissioner Nelson Peters said. And if progress stalls in addressing the jail problem, Judge Leichty could appoint a special master to oversee the jail and the compliance process.
“And as I sought to find out what a special master could do in this case, he could effectively strip the county of its ability right now, until there’s a reasonable solution, to run the jail,” Peters told The Journal Gazette.
At last week’s meeting, County Councilman Kyle Kerley, R-at large, accused the commissioners of mismanagement. He criticized their hiring of the Elevatus architectural firm, which he said submitted a bid three times higher than the lowest-priced estimate received.
Kerley’s assessment has been shared by vocal opponents to a new jail, the Help Not Handcuffs coalition, as well as County Councilman and former sheriff Ken Fries, R-at large, who wants the commissioners to hire another consultant to determine whether the existing jail can be refurbished for the county’s present and future needs.
“The process has been cloaked in darkness; it has not been transparent,” Fries told The Journal Gazette. “And that’s not the way, I believe, government should work. They’re expecting us to go to the taxpayers and say, ‘We’re going to take money out of your pockets for a jail you don’t want.’ ”
The Help Not Handcuffs coalition believes more people could be run through the county’s many problem-solving courts, but Allen County Prosecutor Mike McAlexander said at last week’s council meeting the higher number of inmates isn’t due to a lack of alternatives. Most of the jail’s detainees have been offered an alternative and have reoffended, he said, leaving the justice system little choice but incarceration.
“We have the best problem-solving courts in the state of Indiana. We have the most problem-solving courts in the state of Indiana,” Peters said Wednesday. “While this morning’s jail count was hovering around the 700 mark, we’ve got 9,200 people in those programs. I don’t know where you go at this particular point with that argument.”
Peters believes the commissioners will bring to council a scaled-down version of the proposal. Fries, however, is adamant a second consultant should examine expansion at the present jail as an alternative to building new.
“If they say it can’t be done, that we have to build a new jail, I’m behind you 100%,” Fries said.
Peters believes that step to be unnecessary. A feasibility study revealed at a public hearing in February 2022 showed the most likely options to address jail overcrowding were a $25 million vertical expansion of the existing jail or a $300 million facility at a new location. Elevatus authored the feasibility study.
The next hearing before Leichty will be 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Peters expects the judge “to have fairly strong opinions” about last week’s County Council meeting vote.
The county, however, has managed to keep the jail population near the judge’s target of 732 inmates. Perhaps Leichty would be agreeable to allow more time for the commissioners to explore alternatives to a new jail.
On June 27, 2021, a teenage girl took her own life while confined at the Allen County Jail. That should provide incentive for the commissioners, sheriff and County Council to hammer out a compromise to address overcrowding and understaffing at the jail. Failing that, they – and county taxpayers – risk being excluded from the process by a court-appointed special master.