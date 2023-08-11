The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, a guide for community planning and development over the next 10 to 20 years, is in effect and available to all online at www.allinallen.org.
Adopted by the city of Fort Wayne, Allen County and the communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville and Woodburn, it replaces the Plan-It Allen Comprehensive Plan of 2007.
Moving a community in a particular direction is most successful if it is a direction the community wants to go. Development of All In Allen began in February 2020, with input from nearly 3,300 residents who helped shape its goals and strategies.
Plan-It Allen included a heavy emphasis on the downtown area, which led to more than $1 billion in center-city investment since 2009. The county has changed over the past 14 years. Consequently, All In Allen diverges a bit from the last comprehensive plan.
Some new concerns voiced by residents include food security and access to locally grown food, more housing options, neighborhood walkability and internet broadband access, Sherese Fortriede, senior planner with city Planning & Policy, told The Journal Gazette in October.
All In Allen is intended to be a “living, breathing document,” Fortriede said. Planners expect to reevaluate it, perhaps every two years, to ensure they’re monitoring growth and making amendments as the community grows.
All In Allen includes goals and strategies in 10 areas: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, parks and environmental resources, equity, community health and sustainability. It’s a bottom-up proposal, built upon discussions, interviews and meetings to learn what kinds of developments residents support.
Check out the new plan at www.allinallen.org. If you were among the thousands of local residents who shared your aspirations and goals for the community with All In Allen’s planners, perhaps you’ll see your ideas on its pages.