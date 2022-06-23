Army National Guard members across the country have until June 30 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face separation proceedings. For their colleagues in the Air National Guard, such as those serving with Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing, the vaccination deadline was Dec. 2, 2021.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, 2,500 unvaccinated air guard members and Space Force guardians were ineligible for Air National Guard pay and benefits. They are banned from finishing jobs, taking new orders, or participating in weekend drills and training.
It’s the military’s latest step to discipline air guard members who refuse the COVID shot required by the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate. About 6,100 guard members could be released from service if another nearly 3,600 are denied religious exemptions, which no guard member had earned before Jan. 6, the Air Force Times reported.
The National Guard has not released data on how many are unvaccinated in each state, and the 122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office did not answer our requests for comment.
“As of June 6, the vaccination rate for the Air National Guard is 93.9% fully vaccinated and 94.1% have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Wayne V. Hall, a National Guard Bureau spokesman, told The Journal Gazette. “This figure does not include personnel who are awaiting a decision on a request for religious accommodation or other types of exemptions.”
About 2,100 of the Air National Guard’s 105,000 members nationally won an exemption from getting vaccinated for administrative reasons, such as an upcoming retirement or medical issues. Any guard member who is exempt or waiting to hear whether they were approved for an exemption may still participate in regular Guard events.
In December, the Air Force said it would involuntarily move guard members who hadn’t been vaccinated into the Individual Ready Reserve, an organization that keeps guard members on standby without the training requirements, the Air Force Times reported. Those air guard members would be listed as “nonparticipating,” meaning they wouldn’t receive pay or points toward military retirement.
The move also pulls ousted air guard members’ access to military health and life insurance.
COVID-19 has killed 1,008,934 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since Feb. 15, the Air Force Times reports 148 service members, civilians, contractors and dependents within the Department of the Air Force have succumbed to the virus.
Although COVID infections have slowed since about three-quarters of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, the virus remains a national threat. It has infected 2,930,985 Americans over the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Dashboard, killing 9,186.
Indeed, National Guard members take on missions, military or otherwise, at all times, in places throughout the world, including where disease transmission such as COVID-19 is high. The last thing the guard needs in an emergency is to lose deployed personnel to a preventable infection.
Military readiness of National Guard members is of paramount importance. National Guard members protect our nation from threats, and they must be ready to do so. Being always ready, at a moment’s notice, means vaccination from COVID-19 is a reasonable requirement.