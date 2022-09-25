Fort Wayne City Council members will be asked this week to approve a Solid Waste Department proposal that keeps bulk trash collection in house, increases ratepayer fees over 18 months and bails out the multimillion-dollar deficit within the Solid Waste Fund.
It’s a massive spending request that would allocate about 20% of the city’s more than $50 million in American Rescue Act Funds for solid waste – one that, if authorized by the council, must require a commitment to financial oversight from members of the council and the recently formed Solid Waste Advisory Board.
In April, Mayor Tom Henry’s administration suggested the Solid Waste Department take over bulk trash pickup. That plan met with opposition from some council members, who asked the city to put out a request for proposals from private contractors interested in picking up Fort Wayne’s bulk trash.
The city said the only valid proposal came from GFL Environmental USA, which took over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling pickup July 1.
It would cost taxpayers nearly $4 million annually, with single-family households paying an additional $3.95 a month for weekly bulk collection.
Consequently, the city’s proposal to City Council members Sept. 13 featured the Solid Waste Department as the bulk trash provider for $900,000 a year, or about 95 cents per single-family household – about 24% cheaper than the GFL plan.
“Solid Waste has set itself up as being the only viable bidder for the bulk contract. Well, Solid Waste hasn’t inspired much confidence,” Council member Russell Jehl, R-2nd District, told The Journal Gazette.
GFL originally proposed collection of unlimited bags, including bulk, for just 40 cents more a month per ratepayer. Republic Services and Waste Management submitted bids that were far higher for unlimited collection than for one bin, plus three bags of trash.
Jehl believes the administration should have accepted the original GFL bid.
“They kept it from (the) City Council entirely that GFL had vacated that proposal,” he said. “And when (we) council members did our due diligence, several of us came to the conclusion that 40 cents was a great deal and that we should accept that bid, or it should be explained why we would not.”
“We didn’t think that was a good bid,” Shan Gunawardena, public works director, told The Journal Gazette. “And with some conversations with GFL, I think they came to the same conclusion and they pretty much made the determination that that was not a bid that they would want to conform with.”
Added Matt Gratz, the city’s solid waste manager, “We got bit before. We didn’t want (to get) bit again.”
GFL was awarded the city’s trash and recycling contract after more than three years of poor service from Texas-based Red River Waste Solutions, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2021 and soon after entered into a contract with the city to transfer to a new provider.
The administration has asked council members to increase Fort Wayne’s monthly solid waste rates beginning next year. City Council approval Tuesday would raise the monthly single-family residential household fee from $12 to $15.60 beginning July 1, 2023.
The proposal calls for the monthly rate to increase to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable on Jan. 1, 2024. The rate hike also represents an additional 1% to ensure the viability of the city’s solid waste fund and a possible additional multiplier based on variables in the Consumer Price Index during the last six months of 2023.
Jehl said he agrees the administration must finance the GFL contract and bulk pickup.
“I don’t think the public should pay for a bailout for Solid Waste, because Solid Waste has not proven itself to be fiscally responsible,” Jehl said. “And the reason that they don’t have money is because they refused to enforce the Red River contract.”
Gunawardena said Solid Waste’s sole focus during the first half of 2022 was to keep Red River solvent so the city would have garbage service.
“An industrial expert that we were consulting with and our legal team said there’s nobody out there that is able to take over for Red River overnight and take this operation if they decide they’re walking away from this contract,” he said. “And that was pretty evident when they did eventually file for bankruptcy. It took us six months to get the new contract in place. And during that six months, we had to negotiate a settlement agreement with Red River and the bankruptcy court to keep operations intact because, otherwise, we would not have had any garbage collection in the city.”
In the proposal City Council members will weigh Tuesday, the administration has requested about $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to delay rate increases and to replenish the Solid Waste Fund, which was depleted in part because city workers filled in service gaps left by Red River’s trash crews. That required overtime to be paid out through the Solid Waste Fund. Under the administration’s plan, $4.6 million would be used to cover Solid Waste Fund shortfalls in 2022 and $4.8 million for 2023.
Jehl and the rest of the City Council are right to be concerned about the administration’s Solid Waste proposal. Ten million dollars in ARPA funding to bail out the Solid Waste Fund is an exceptionally large commitment of money that could have been used elsewhere to benefit city residents.
Whatever council members decide to do about trash pickup, they and members of the Solid Waste Advisory Board, formed in February 2021, must closely monitor the Solid Waste Department’s spending, as well as the performance of GFL and the city’s bulk collection crews.
City residents won’t forgive a repeat of the Red River debacle.