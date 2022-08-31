A new school year is well underway, yet more than 1,600 teaching positions remain vacant statewide, according to the Indiana Department of Education. What’s more, the agency’s online job board Tuesday revealed another 791 open support positions, such as school counselors and classroom aides.
In the last legislative session, state lawmakers proposed keeping “harmful” books from schoolchildren; banning instruction on “critical race theory” and limiting what teachers can discuss with students; forcing public schools to share revenue received through ballot referendums with charter schools; and requiring school board candidates to declare party affiliation.
Is it any wonder public schools across the state struggle to fill open positions?
Indiana’s comparatively low teacher pay certainly plays a role in the state’s shortage, but it’s “the negative things” that are keeping teachers out of the classroom, said LuAnn Erickson, human resources director at Southwest Allen County Schools.
“Bring back the love of teaching and the respect that we had for our teachers, because they are critical. We need our teachers,” she said. “We entrust our kids with them for the majority of the day, and we really need them.”
The average annual salary for Indiana teachers was about $53,000 during the 2021-22 school year, according to data from the National Education Association. That was $18,000 less than the average Illinois teacher, $11,000 less than the Michigan average, $10,000 less than Ohio and $1,000 less than the average in Kentucky.
Indiana lawmakers will consider increasing teacher pay and school funding when they write a new two-year budget during the 2023 legislative session. But Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle higher teacher salaries alone will not help recruit or retain instructors. Class size is the “No. 1 impact” of the teacher shortage.
SACS, for example, had open teaching positions at two elementaries and was forced into a workaround.
“We have a couple classes at two different schools that we thought, ideally, we could bring in another teacher to keep class sizes down, but because it was so close to when school started, there were just no applicants,” Erickson said. “So for those two classes, we put a couple of general education instructional assistants in there.”
The COVID-19 pandemic made teaching tougher, requiring educators to put together lesson plans for in-person instruction as well as remote-learning when schools were closed. But lawmakers made matters worse during the 2022 session by introducing divisive legislation such as Senate Bill 167 and House Bill 1134, which would’ve banned the teaching of critical race theory – something that is not happening at elementary, middle or high schools – and limited how teachers discuss race with students.
SB 167 died in the Senate, but there were last-minute attempts to insert elements of HB 1134 into a conference committee report through the final day of the session. It too died.
“Instead of building on the good efforts to address teacher pay (in the 2021) session, legislative leaders chose to dedicate so much time and energy catering to a radical national political narrative and culture war,” Gambill said of SB 167 and HB 1134.
In the months leading up to the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers and teachers must come together and discuss education policies that incentivize teaching, reduce class sizes, give instructors more autonomy over lesson plans and elevate the profession. A pay increase alone can’t make up for years of denigrating professionals and the institution of public education.