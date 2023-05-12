Southwest Allen County Schools is considering a partnership with a national nonprofit that works with organizations to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. If the plan is approved by both sides, the cost could be free and the outcome priceless.
The 7,800-student district is seeking guidance as it addresses diversity, equity and inclusion concerns that intensified in February, leading to student demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead High School.
“Certainly, the events of Feb. 9th triggered this and, I would say, that’s not all a bad thing,” SACS Superintendent Park Ginder told The Journal Gazette. “We’re being asked to look at ourselves and be the kind of community that is caring of others.”
Indeed, it’s laudable that any organization, particularly a public school district, would engage in self-examination, listen to stakeholders, and discuss ways to better serve those who feel like outsiders.
On Feb. 9, the 75%-white district notified parents of a “highly offensive” social media post involving a Homestead teen. Minority students at Homestead told The Journal Gazette the posted images were of a classmate wearing blackface.
Students demonstrated before the school day, but their protests continued throughout the morning. Participants, estimated at 75 students, first gathered in a classroom but later moved to the auditorium, which could better fit the protesters.
SACS isn’t the only community wrestling with the uncomfortable fact that this nation continues to be lashed by racism. Last fall, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Committee released its first study on the prevalence of bias and discrimination based on race, ethnicity, gender, disability or LGBTQ status.
One of the troubling takeaways from Metro’s “Equity for All” survey: 68% of respondents said they heard slang, jokes or offensive language about race in their workplace. Just 27% of those surveyed who reported workplace discrimination filed a complaint. Fear of retaliation or ostracization were cited as reasons for not reporting unfair treatment.
“There are a lot of things that we need to discuss and become better at that, I think, a third party is going to be valuable with, and that’s the reason we’re looking for outside help,” Ginder said.
SACS officials are currently considering a partnership with Rise to Win. The national nonprofit has worked mostly with sports teams to foster values of respect, understanding, tolerance and equality. The Indianapolis Colts, NCAA, USA Track & Field, and Indiana and Purdue universities are among the Hoosier organizations that have used Rise to Win programs.
Rise to Win’s curriculum addresses topics including bias and diversity, according to its website, and teaches empathy and critical thinking. After completing programming, participants feel prepared to have hard conversations about race and diversity, the website says, and most say they would intervene to stop racial discrimination.
“If we end up partnering with Rise to Win, they are not a pay-for-service organization,” Ginder said. “We’ve made no commitments financially, but have been working with United Front here in Fort Wayne for guidance and insight, and now hope to partner with Rise to Win.”
Any such partnership must be approved by the SACS school board.
Good things are happening at Southwest Allen, Ginder said, and who would argue? The Niche website grades the district as an “A,” and one of the 20 best school districts in the state. It boasts strong academics, teachers and facilities.
Perhaps its greatest strength is its desire to make every student feel like their school is home. That they are safe, valued for who they are, and are an important part of the day-to-day life of the institution.
SACS officials simply want to build community and engage in honest conversations with students, teachers and parents about what that means. The school board should enthusiastically support this meaningful endeavor.