Stellantis, the Netherlands-based automobile conglomerate that owns Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, announced Monday the Charger and Challenger will be discontinued next year.
The two vehicles are a part of the muscle-car generation, celebrated for large, powerful engines and sporty styling. After 50 years, they are being phased out for vehicles with four-cylinder engines, hybrid power and all-electric motors.
“They’re popular,” said Kim Baker, general manager of the Decatur Auto Mall, of the Charger and Challenger. “They don’t compete with the SUV segment and the truck segment. But there are a lot of people that still love them and still have those muscle cars around.”
Muscle cars from the 1960s and early ’70s took a back seat to more fuel-efficient vehicles in the mid-’70s. They saw a resurgence in the early 2000s, when new versions of the Charger and Challenger hit showrooms with eight-cylinder, high-performance engines and retro styling.
Baker isn’t sure those large-displacement engines will go the way of the Duesenberg.
“They announced it, but I don’t know if they’ll go through with it, as we’ve seen in years past,” he said. “Sometimes they do things, and then sometimes it doesn’t come to fruition. But we’ll see.”
Baker wouldn’t be surprised to see an electric muscle car fill the void left by the Charger and Challenger in future Dodge lineups, like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E. Electric-powered vehicles can be even more performance-oriented than those with Chrysler’s iconic hemi under the hood.
In fact, automakers’ efforts to build all-electric vehicles could start a new generation of high-performance vehicles. Volkswagen, which took control of Navistar International, a descendant of International Harvester, is planning on launching the Scout II, an all-electric vehicle, in 2026. The company could decide to build the Scout II in Fort Wayne, where Harvester assembled the original Scout.
“They go,” Baker said of electric-powered cars, “and it’s very instantaneous.”