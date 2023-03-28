Domestic violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime in the U.S., according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics. On average, almost 20 people each minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in America. In just one year, that comes to more than 10 million women and men.
Lori K. Morgan, judge of the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division, announced Monday afternoon the county will add a Family Domestic Violence Court to its network of seven problem-solving courts. Its mission: Reduce the risk of violence by empowering survivors and assisting those who’ve engaged in acts of domestic violence by providing resources to achieve a safe and healthy family.
In September 2022, Morgan’s court sponsored a domestic violence seminar so attendees could learn about domestic violence and its impact on children and families.
“We learned from the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence 2021 annual report that since the COVID-19 pandemic has arisen, there’s been a 181% increase in domestic violence-related homicides in our state due to unemployment, underemployment, social isolation and alcohol consumption,” Morgan said Monday. “We also learned there has been an 87% increase in calls to 911 centers related to violence.”
Locally, the Fort Wayne Police Department reported an average of 10,000 domestic violence-related calls per year over the past four years, according to the Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne. The Victims Assistance Department reports providing services for about 5,500 area survivors of domestic violence each year.
Morgan said there will be three phases to the eight- to 24-month domestic violence court program. In the first phase, participants will be evaluated to determine their needs and strengths and will have court appearances weekly. In the second phase, the program will help ensure participation in recommended services. Maintaining stability within the family will be the objective of Phase 3.
The Family Domestic Violence Court will be Allen County’s eighth problem-solving court. It joins the Family Recovery Court, Adult Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Reentry Court, Operating While Intoxicated Court and two veterans courts in helping to coordinate efforts of community agencies and officials in providing resources to change or improve behaviors.
Together, the county’s problem-solving courts make a strong statement about the compassion of its residents and leaders, and our collective belief in the concept of redemption.