As a 29-year emergency room physician at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Dr. Thomas Gutwein has seen how preventable medical conditions such as obesity and addiction can have life-altering consequences.
“Whenever I’m working clinical shifts, I’ll see patients’ opioid problems, mental health problems, the sexually transmitted infection problems,” Gutwein told The Journal Gazette. “We see a lot of the challenges that some people have in navigating the health care system and what resources are available.”
His concern for social issues has led to public service. The Allen County Commissioners on Monday night voted unanimously to appoint Gutwein as the county’s next health commissioner. He replaces Dr. Matthew Sutter, who announced in April he would step down this month.
There are three areas – “umbrellas,” Gutwein calls them – that he believes the county health department needs to look at closely moving forward: children’s health, mental health and COVID-19 preparedness.
Gutwein said lead poisoning and elevated lead levels in the blood of children is of grave concern because it’s an issue “not anybody else really manages well” but local health departments. Childhood vaccinations also fall under the children’s health umbrella, he said.
“Secondly, I think mental health is a huge problem, and not just here but across the country,” Gutwein said. “Most of us don’t realize how many people are out there that have underlying mental health issues that need to be addressed. And when you address those issues, you can really change people’s lives.”
Gutwein recalled attending to a 27-year-old father while working a shift at Parkview’s emergency room.
“He’s on opioids and he says, ‘I’ve just got to get off these. I’ve got to take care of my family. I’ve got a wife and three kids. I’ve got to go to work. I can’t continue to do this. What can you do to help me?’ So he comes to the Emergency Department because he doesn’t know where else to go.
“Can we better unify all the processes and places in the area that are working towards mental health? It’s something that continues to need to be organized and readily available.”
With more than 109,000 Allen County cases and 1,168 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, the pandemic has illustrated the need for a robust public health approach and continued monitoring. Residents were fortunate to have Health Commissioner Sutter, the department’s administrator, Mindy Waldron, and other staff members to guide the county during the most severe public health crisis since the “Spanish flu” that circulated between 1918 and 1920.
COVID-19 is the third of Gutwein’s umbrellas. “It’ll spike and it’ll go up and down a little bit for quite some time,” he said.
As Gutwein takes the reins of the Allen County Department of Health, it’s not just COVID that remains a local public health issue. Obesity, smoking and vaping also loom large, and the county must attempt to bring down the infant mortality rate and find ways to bridge the life-expectancy gap in communities of color.
In January, the IU Richard M. Banks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis reported the Hoosier State ranks 41st of the 50 states for overall health, “which is the result of our public health system being chronically underfunded and undervalued,” it said.
The county health commissioner is the one person residents look to when it comes to public health, a role that requires both an educator and manager whose sight is on the present as well as the horizon.
Dr. Thomas Gutwein’s priorities are on point, and we welcome his attention to them. But, an increase in funding to Allen County and other health departments in Indiana is also vital to better the lives of Hoosiers.