Warning arachnophobes: Read no further. We’ll give you time to jump to another story.
And speaking of jumping, scientists have found that a species of the fascinating, colorful jumping spider not only sleeps, they may actually dream.
“Here, we report evidence for a REM sleep-like state in a terrestrial invertebrate: periodic bouts of retinal movements coupled with limb twitching and stereotyped leg curling behaviors during nocturnal resting in a jumping spider,” write the researchers in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.
This hypothesis came about by accident, Daniela Roessler, a German-based behavioral ecologist and lead author of the study, told the Washington Post. One night, nearly two years ago, she noticed jumping spiders she collected were hanging upside down on their silk lines.
“I was like, we don’t know what they’re doing, but they’re hanging really neatly, super exposed, not in a silk retreat, so let’s figure it out, and let’s just film them throughout the night,” Roessler told the Post. “So that’s what we did.”
Using infrared cameras, Roessler and her team recorded upside-down jumping spiders experiencing twitchy limbs and their “retinal tubes” shaking rapidly. This behavior didn’t happen when they were awake.
“They immediately reminded me of a dog dreaming,” Roessler said. “Whether that means that they’re visually experiencing this similar to how we experience visual dreams is a completely different story.”
When humans dream of spiders, dream analysis ranges from anxiety to a potential symbol of empowerment. And the spider has been featured in mythology, oral traditions and literature in cultures around the world.
But what would a jumping spider dream? Ah, this is a subject where poetry weaves around science.