June is National Fresh Food & Veggies Month. It’s time to think locally by eating locally.
Although the phrase “farm-to-fork” is unfortunately synonymous with affluence, the concept hearkens back to our agrarian roots before technology allowed South American table grapes to be served on Midwestern tables in February.
Global markets have opened opportunities for people all along the food chain, from producers to grocers. More than $4.6 billion worth of Indiana’s agricultural products are exported throughout the world, much of it corn and soybeans, according to the Indiana Department of Agriculture. Indiana is this country’s fifth-largest corn exporter and supplies more than 20% of the nation’s popcorn.
But Hoosier farmers produced and sold more than $221 million worth of local edible food directly to consumers, retailers, institutions and intermediaries in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As consumers, there’s something visceral in the experience of buying fresh dairy, meats, veggies and baked goods from local growers and artisans at a farmer’s market or a roadside food stand. (You can find an extensive list at visitfortwayne.com/restaurants/farmers- market.)
A 2016 Harvard University Medical School blog post best summed up this connection.
“When you attend a farmers’ market, you can have exposure to all kinds of fruits and vegetables that you may not see in your local grocery store. You may try things that you would not normally eat,” said April Bowling, now an associate professor at Merrimack College but then a doctoral student at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “You’re surrounded by other customers who are making healthy choices and by farmers who have grown the produce and know how to prepare it.”
Buying locally can be physiologically, ecologically and economically beneficial.
“Buying food locally reduces the shipping and handling needs to get food to consumers,” according to the Purdue University Extension Service. “It also helps the local economy by offering local producers an opportunity to grow and market their own food products. And, it offers consumers what may be more nutrient-dense food options.”
Community-supported agriculture is a system in which members pay for weekly food shares for a grower or group of farmers. You can find a list of CSAs at localharvest.org/fort-wayne-in/csa.
MarketWagon.com was founded in Indianapolis in 2016 as a business model to link local farmers and artisans with nearby residents and businesses. For folks in northeast Indiana, the company has an online market to deliver food in a 20-county region around Fort Wayne.
Why is eating locally important? Because it directly benefits the community, the writer and farmer Wendell Berry postulates in the essay “The Ideal of a Local Economy.”
“Of course, everything needed locally cannot be produced locally,” Berry posits. “But … a viable community is made up of neighbors who cherish and protect what they have in common. This is the principle of subsistence. A viable community, like a viable farm, protects its own production capacities.”