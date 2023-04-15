The Indiana Department of Transportation recently installed a stoplight at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road in western Allen County. The addition of the Amazon Fulfillment Center created increased traffic in an already heavily traveled area, the state agency said.
More than 27,500 vehicles per day traveled U.S. 30 between Stahlhut and Kroemer roads in 2019, with about 25% of that traffic being commercial semi trailers. The state transportation department expects traffic volume to be nearly 40,000 vehicles each day along that small stretch of the highway by 2043.
The new traffic signal is the first of major enhancements recommended by the U.S. 30 Corridor Study. They’re intended to reduce congestion, improve driving safety and accommodate future growth along U.S. 30, between Stahlhut and Kroemer roads, within the next few years.
But more improvements could be coming, depending on the outcome of a new state study.
ProPEL U.S. 30, launched in October, examines the entirety of U.S. 30, from the Ohio state line in the east to Valparaiso in the west, excluding the Fort Wayne bypass, said Shan Gunawardena, Fort Wayne’s director of public works.
“What INDOT is trying to do is determine what improvements are needed on U.S. 30. What kind of traffic is going to be using the area,” he told The Journal Gazette. “And there’s a push by the U.S. 30 Coalition and the economic development folks around the 11-county region to make 30 a freeway.”
The U.S. 30 Coalition, of which Gunawardena is a board member, advocates making the east-west highway more like an interstate, with interchanges instead of stoplights. It says a freeway-style U.S. 30 could bring to the corridor 10,572 new jobs, a $959 million increase in the gross regional economic product, and a $943 million spike in real personal income for residents.
But any changes to U.S. 30 are incumbent upon the results of the ProPEL U.S. 30 study. A “PEL” study is what’s known as a planning and environmental linkages survey.
“PELs have just come about within the last five to 10 years, but we’re seeing them more and more with state DOTs,” said Shane Peck, spokesperson for the ProPEL U.S. 30 East team. “It is a way to try to get things moving to expedite the environmental process, and it involves a lot of public input and public outreach and hearing from members of the public and seeing what the concerns are and what the needs are.”
Peck’s employer, WSP USA, is the lead firm on the ProPEL U.S. 30 East study area, from Beech Road in Marshall County to the Ohio state line. A ProPEL U.S. 30 West study team is examining the Valparaiso to Marshall County corridor.
Both U.S. 30 study teams began hosting public information meetings with stakeholders last year, and both are closely coordinated so potential changes along the highway maximize benefits to corridor communities and the traveling public.
The U.S. 30 East study team has hosted community office hours twice a month in Warsaw, Columbia City and New Haven. The next New Haven meeting will be in the city’s Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 25. Hoosiers may find more information about the study and submit feedback at ProPELUS30.com.
Peck told The Journal Gazette the U.S. 30 East team already has collected upwards of 1,000 comments from the public, mostly concerning safety.
INDOT improvements planned for the western Allen County stretch of U.S. 30 include a diverging diamond interchange at Flaugh Road; right-in, right-out lanes on Kroemer Road; an overpass over U.S. 30 along O’Day Road; and closing the intersection at Stahlhut Road.
The state transportation department is in the right-of-way acquisition and design phases of those projects. Construction could begin in 2025. The estimated cost is between $35.5 million and $40.5 million.
The ProPEL U.S. 30 study is expected to be completed in November 2024, and a report with recommendations will follow. It will identify a range of alternatives with community support.
If it endorses turning the east-west highway into a freeway, expect complaints about its cost – likely hundreds of millions of dollars – and the inconvenience of years of construction.
But roadwork does more for people and communities than make travel safer. It reduces commute times for workers, better connects businesses with suppliers and customers, and can make it easier to attract new development. Considering those factors may make conversion of U.S. 30 to a freeway an expensive but justifiable economic development project for the state.