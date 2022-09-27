The benefits of assistive animals for people with physical disabilities have long been recognized by health professionals, but recent research suggests people with mental health issues also can benefit from animal assistance.
Emotional support animals can be found in residence halls on college campuses across the country. There is evidence that these animals help alleviate anxiety and depression, but they’re not the same as trained service dogs. University officials are wrestling with how to handle disruptions or damages that can be caused by support animals, while also following the law as it relates to both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fair Housing Act.
Ryan McCombs, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Disability Access Center, says his office receives 20 to 30 student requests for emotional support animals every semester. His office approves about 90% of them.
“Emotional support animals are not service animals,” McCombs told The Journal Gazette. “We do correct students quite a bit when they come to us and say, ‘I want to bring my service animal to campus and live with it,’ but they mean an ESA. Service animals are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act, whereas ESAs are not.”
They aren’t treated like pets, either. The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, protect the rights of people to keep emotional support animals, even when a landlord or university’s policy prohibits pets. Because these animals are considered to be more like assistive aids such as wheelchairs, the law generally will require the landlord to make an exception to its no-pet policy.
At PFW, as long as a student has a letter or prescription from an appropriate professional, and meets the definition of a person with a disability, he or she is entitled to reasonable accommodation that would allow an emotional support animal in the student’s dorm room. Generally, the student will have an emotional or psychological condition that is improved by having an animal that provides support.
“Once the student is approved for an emotional support animal, they are approved by the university the entire time they’re here that they live on campus,” McCombs said. “They do have to provide updated veterinary records yearly. Especially for cats and dogs, we want to make sure that they have a rabies vaccination.”
The largest animal OK’d as an emotional support animal at PFW is a dog, but typically it’s something small, McCombs said, “like a cat or a rabbit or guinea pigs, hamsters, lizards.” The most common emotional support animal at PFW is a cat.
“As long as (the animal) is approved by the city of Fort Wayne to live within the city limits, then we do not place restrictions on the type of emotional support animal it is,” he said.
Students cannot be charged extra to have an emotional support animal, but they can be charged for any damage caused by the animal. Typically that’s assessed at the end of the year, McCombs said.
The size and nature of the animal is important, he said. “Students have to think about the animal and whether their housing space is appropriate for that animal. Can it be in a room for X amount of hours at a time while they’re at class? And if it’s a dog, is it trained?”
At PFW, students have their own bedrooms and share a suite. Emotional support animals only are approved for the student’s bedroom. They are not allowed in any common areas or other students’ rooms.
In June 2021, the first peer-reviewed study of the benefits of emotional support animals was published in Human-Animal Interaction Bulletin, Psychology Today reported that September.
In the study, shelter animals were placed with adults who had mental illnesses. At the end of one year, researchers found a decline in depression, anxiety and loneliness.
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health conditions in the U.S., affecting about 40 million people. They often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood, and will affect nearly 30% of American adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Emotional support animals can help, but they aren’t for everyone. College students considering one should download documentation guidelines from their university’s website and present it to their medical providers before submitting an application.
Even South American Pacman frogs are allowed at PFW. McCombs had to call the city about that one. It’s permitted within Fort Wayne limits.