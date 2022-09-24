As in “The Graduate,” we can see latter-day sages hustling young college grads away from happy get-togethers then whispering to them the word that will shape their 21st-century lives: hydrogen.
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined six other governors in the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition, an alliance aimed at developing clean technology and jobs around hydrogen.
In announcing the memorandum of understanding, the state’s Office of Energy Development laid out potential uses of hydrogen including fuel cells, power generation and heat, as well as energy storage that can serve as a backup for short-term electricity disruptions and fill in gaps for intermittent technologies like solar and wind.
While not legally binding, the agreement states that Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to accelerate the hydrogen marketplace by having each state maintain a task force of senior leadership and meet regularly to share updates. They also will work with commercial partners and other stakeholders to identify barriers to developing clean hydrogen markets and work to remove those barriers.
“Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will spur future growth in Indiana,” Holcomb said in a news release. “The Regional Hydrogen Coalition represents an opportunity for Hoosiers to benefit from this growing industry here in the Midwest.”