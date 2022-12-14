U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced their campaigns for governor Monday. They join Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who announced his candidacy last year, in the race for the Republican nomination in 2024.
Doden, president of Pago USA and a former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. under then-Gov. Mike Pence, doesn’t enjoy the name recognition of the other announced GOP candidates. But he has been persistent when it comes to substantive policy proposals.
On Friday, Doden released a two-page policy brief and 36-second promotional video spotlighting his “Teacher Investment Program.” It’s designed to mitigate Indiana’s teacher shortage by providing state financial incentives to current and future educators, the campaign said.
The policy brief is his fifth since launching his campaign. Doden has proposed an “Indiana Main Street Initiative” to provide $100 million in financial incentives to help smaller communities revitalize their downtowns and thrive; $200 million annually for “Regional Cities 2.0”; “Zero Cost Adoptions” to reduce the financial and bureaucratic barriers and find permanent homes for the 13,000 children in state foster care; and more transparency in pricing of Indiana health care.
“The bottom line is that too many school corporations are unable to attract and retain quality teachers,” the Doden campaign said of the Teacher Investment Program plan. “This poses an existential threat to the children of Indiana and our overall economic well-being.”
The program proposes attracting and retaining teachers by making public school educators exempt from state income taxes and introducing a new state tax credit for instructors who own their homes. For teachers who work at least 20 years in a classroom, the proposed tax exemption and tax credit become permanent, as long as their primary residence is in Indiana.
The state would spend an estimated $110 million to repeal the 3.1% Indiana income tax for public K-12 teachers, according to the Doden campaign. And with the Hoosier State’s homeownership rate at 73%, a teacher property tax credit is estimated to cost taxpayers $147 million per year.
The Doden campaign says the goal is to achieve a 60% completion rate for college students seeking a teaching degree, retain at least 85% of teachers after their first two years in the profession, and entice teachers from other states to Indiana at a higher rate than that of instructor migration out of state.
“We must increase the number of young adults entering the teaching profession and retain existing teachers longer,” the policy brief says. “Our plan makes school teachers the only tax-free profession within our state tax code and is designed to be additive to any local or regional efforts aimed at ensuring our children are served by capable teachers.”
Braun’s campaign released the findings of an internal poll by political firm Mark It Red last week. The poll surveyed 1,555 likely Republican voters and found just 11% of voters were unaware of Braun, while 40% of voters were unaware of Crouch and 54% were unaware of Doden.
Braun represented District 63 in the Indiana House from 2014 through 2017. He resigned his seat Nov. 1, 2017, to launch a successful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Crouch was first elected auditor of Vanderburgh County in 1994, then a county commissioner in 2002. She represented District 78 in the Indiana House from 2005 until 2013, when she was appointed state auditor. She has been lieutenant governor since 2016.
Crouch said Monday she would continue to grow the economy, invest in education, strengthen families and communities, and transform government if elected governor.
Braun said he wants to reduce the cost of health care, cut the rate of infant and maternal mortality in Indiana, increase education spending and boost pay for state troopers.
The Braun and Crouch wish lists so far include no policy proposals or cost estimates.
Hoosier voters would be extremely well served if the other candidates, too, produced substantive plans to address what they see as the state’s top issues. How enlightening it would be if all candidates – on all sides of the political spectrum – brought their ideas to the voters for discourse and debate.
Sure beats 18 months of negative political ads.