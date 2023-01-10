During the past eight years, Indiana has made significant strides in getting more children off to a strong start in school. The state Family and Social Services Administration Thursday announced approval of a new $42 million federal grant to further assist in that effort.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which partnered with the Indiana Department of Education, will award the state $14 million each year for the next three years to improve Indiana’s capacity to recruit early childhood teachers, increase access to early learning opportunities for students in unserved areas and support families as they make decisions about their child’s education, a state education department news release said.
Last January, FSSA released the results of two first-of-their-kind studies of Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K, a state program providing access to high-quality preschools to low-income children that was initiated in 2015. The studies laid out the successes of early childhood education – and a needed statewide emphasis on kindergarten readiness.
The first, a study by the Center for Early Learning at Purdue University, followed 376 children enrolled in On My Way Pre-K programs over several years. It found they outperformed comparative children on the statewide ILEARN English/language arts tests in grades 3 and 4.
The second study, a Kindergarten Readiness Indicators assessment by the University of Chicago, measured oral language, literacy and math skills of 1,608 children of the 2,476 Hoosiers enrolled in On My Way Pre-K classrooms in the spring of 2021. It compared their kindergarten readiness with the national norms of higher-income children.
On average, On My Way Pre-K students scored at or above those national targets on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills – still below the national average in most cases, but better than students with no access to quality preschool.
“The studies show that Indiana’s investment in high-quality early education for the children of lower-income families is helping our youngest learners achieve at their greatest potential for years to come,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said last year after the studies’ release. “Giving children a good start on their education pathway delivers a more well-prepared student and ultimately a ready-to-go workforce, both key elements to our state’s future growth and opportunity.”
Putting money where his mouth is, the governor’s education proposal for the 2023 legislative session that started Monday includes expanding On My Way Pre-K by raising the income criteria from 127% to 138% of the federal poverty limit, making 5,000 more families eligible for preschool tuition assistance.
“Using the 2022 numbers, 127% for a family of four would have been $35,242.50 ($16.94 an hour for one full-time worker) while 138% would be $38,295 ($18.41 an hour for one full-time worker),” Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, told The Journal Gazette.
In addition to the new grant money, Holcomb’s education proposals also call for a 6% increase in K-12 tuition support in the first year and an additional 2% boost in the second year of the next budget for nearly $1.2 billion in new money for schools.
Though the governor will push for a bulk of the new spending to continue to increase teacher pay, he’s also proposing to eliminate textbook fees with a new $160 million appropriation to cover the cost of books and other curricular materials. Indiana is one of just seven states that allows schools to charge families textbook fees.
The Indiana Senate Republicans laid out their caucus agenda Monday, and not one word mentioned education, which made up about 50% of last year’s budget.
Readying young children for kindergarten is much more than ensuring they know their 123s and ABCs. Preschool prepares little ones to become learners, and 262 Allen County children – 58 more than in 2022, Brightpoint told The Journal Gazette – are now enrolled in On My Way Pre-K.
The need for access to state-supported early learning outpaces opportunity here and in smaller, more rural areas. Six Hoosier counties, including DeKalb, had zero program participants last year.
Holcomb is right to propose expanding On My Way Pre-K. The next steps in its evolution must be state incentives for public and private investments to develop quality preschool centers in less-populated counties, as well as financial aid for early childhood educators through scholarships and small-business grants.
All children deserve to start school with a pencil box full of knowledge and confidence.