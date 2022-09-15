Last summer, Indiana’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee, mandated by the state legislature, released its second report reviewing deaths. The numbers, based on 2019, were grim: 85% of pregnancy-associated deaths occurred postpartum, and 80% of the reviewed deaths were deemed preventable. Even more disheartening is that accidental or undetermined overdose was the leading cause.
It’s no wonder the state and nonprofits such as Healthier Moms and Babies are celebrating a recent announcement that the federal government is extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April.
“We are delighted that Hoosiers, regardless of their income, will now have access to quality health care for a full year following the birth of a child,” said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, secretary of the state’s Family and Social Services Administration. “This is significant as more than 40% of individuals who give birth each year receive Medicaid. And, since more than half of postpartum complications occur after six weeks, extending coverage to a full year will help meet Gov. (Eric) Holcomb’s goal of reducing Indiana’s maternal mortality rate.”
In its 2021 report, the mortality review committee found that more than 70% of pregnancy-associated deaths occurred among women residing in metropolitan counties. Black women had disproportionately higher rates of death than their white or Hispanic counterparts.
For Fort Wayne-based Healthier Moms and Babies, the elation and relief with the Medicaid extension was evident in the voice of its executive director, Paige Wilkins.
“We’re thrilled that they are increasing (the coverage) to a year. So often there are postpartum issues that women do not follow up on because they can’t afford it,” she told The Journal Gazette Wednesday.
Healthier Moms and Babies’ mission is to reduce infant mortality, but the health of mother and child are inextricably linked, and care for both needs to go well beyond birth. Around 40% of women do not seek postnatal care, according to Mayo Clinic research, increasing the potential for an avoidable death of a mother.
Wilkins’ organization offers a maternal mental health program, which is staffed by a clinical therapist with a license in perinatal mental health. They’re bringing on another therapist. In the United States, 1 in 5 women suffers from a maternal mental health disorder, such as postpartum depression. Healthier Moms and Babies screens all the mothers it works with for perinatal mood disorders.
Unfortunately, the so-called fourth trimester – the postpartum period starting from the baby’s birth until the child is 3 months old – is often discounted, said Wilkins. About 15% of mothers suffer from postpartum depression, the Cleveland Clinic reports.
Providing additional financial assistance opens the door to care. But whether one is using Medicaid or privately insured, we need to support mothers who need help at a vulnerable time. “Baby blues” minimizes the physical manifestations, mental health challenges, financial stress and societal strain that saddle some mothers.
“We need to come around our mothers and support them,” Wilkins said.