We question the civility and sanity of anyone taking the slightest delight in learning Rep. Jim Banks and his two daughters were threatened with murderous intent in April. We’ve disagreed with Banks on many issues; however, we were shocked and sickened to read the horrific threat leveled at the congressman and his family.
This country has been slouching toward dystopiaville for a while, as a rise of nationalism has stoked fears of fascism. Politicians released the Kraken, and now they can’t control or contain the beast.
On Tuesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center released “The Year in Extremism and Hate 2022,” citing more than 1,200 hate and anti- government extremist groups active across the country last year.
“America is now seeing organizing locally to pursue a hateful agenda in public view, including the targeting of community safe havens like schools and houses of worship,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center, during a virtual news conference Tuesday.
Again, Indiana finds itself leading a shameful list. Our state is tied with Michigan and behind only Ohio and Illinois in the number of confirmed Midwest-based hate and anti-government groups.
The Montgomery, Alabama-based civil rights organization identified 55 hate and anti-government groups in Ohio, 35 in Illinois, and 29 in Indiana and Michigan. Unfortunately, our place on this infamous list isn’t surprising given that the number of public flyers and banners from groups such as Patriot Front and the Ku Klux Klan has risen dramatically since 2018, from 20 incidents that year to 99 last year.
In its 2022 annual report to the Indiana State Police, the Fort Wayne Police Department reported 24 crimes of bias based on race and another two due to “sexual orientation” – the language used in the report.
Although militias have reportedly declined since 2021, these groups have become the jackbooted thugs of a buttoned-down anti-government movement, researchers reported. The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the anti-government movement as a conspiratorial crusade focused on curtailing the powers of both state and federal governments.
Whether it’s racism, sexism, antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ hysteria, the environment or COVID-19, this country is fracturing because we cannot even agree on U.S. history or science. Our mistrust of the “other” is fueled by avaricious demagogues propped up by their soulless backers.
On Monday, Fort Wayne dedicated an inspiring memorial to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a man who endured physical violence, who heard the hideous epithets but was often healed in knowing that his mission was worthy – progressing a divided nation toward an equitable future.
We’re still fighting. As bad as things are, we owe one another hope for a less volatile future, so this country remains a laboratory for the democratic values that people such as King upheld. We can greet, debate and defend each other as fellow citizens rather than debauched barbarians.