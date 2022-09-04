Measles, rubella and diphtheria are communicable diseases many Americans just don’t worry about today, and why would we? Federal health officials said in 2000 measles had been eradicated in the U.S. They said the same about rubella in 2004 and diphtheria in 2012.
But some vaccine-preventable maladies have made a comeback nationally and globally. And as childhood vaccination rates fall across the country and cases grow, health officials worry the U.S. could lose its eradication status, setting disease control back decades and imperiling public health.
Indiana has seen a 10% drop in immunization rates for measles, mumps and chickenpox over the past two years, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in July. And more than a third of the state’s youngest children are behind on routine vaccinations, the Indiana Department of Health reports.
In 2022, just 58% of Hoosier children between 19 and 35 months old had completed what is known as the 4:3:1:3:3:1:4 immunization series, which prevents polio, measles, hepatitis and chickenpox, and is required to enter Indiana’s K-12 schools. The fully vaccinated rate was 70% two years ago.
“There were some drops, at least some slowing down, of the vaccination rates that we were seeing prior to COVID-19,” Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education and a clinical assistant professor at Indiana University, told The Journal Gazette. “Some of that could’ve been, we just don’t see these infectious diseases anymore. Why do we have to keep vaccinating?
“But then when COVID-19 came on and things started to shut down, it sort of accelerated that drop in vaccination rates for the childhood immunizations. So moms and dads and guardians weren’t taking their kids to the doctor’s office or the local health department to get vaccinated because one, they weren’t sure what was open and what wasn’t, and two, the fear of disease transmission. We think that’s what precipitated this rate slowdown globally, as well.”
Vaccination data for Hoosier students entering school this academic year won’t be available until February 2023, the state health department says. But information from 2022 reveals northeast Indiana had some of the lowest rates in the state.
Coming in below the state average of 58% completion were LaGrange County at 35%, Adams (50%), Kosciusko (56%) and Steuben (57%). Allen County met the state average at 58%. One-third of LaGrange’s population is Amish, and the state offers vaccination exemptions for medical, philosophical or religious reasons.
Krista Stockman, director of communications and marketing at Fort Wayne Community Schools, told The Journal Gazette the district currently has 1,494 exemptions on file, representing 4.7% of the student population.
“In 2022, there were 2,763 exemptions filed with IDOH,” Duszynski said. “One hundred six of them were for medical reasons. More than 1,300 of those exemptions were religious exemptions, and there’s really very little paperwork or things that they have to do to get that exemption. But that represents a hazard.”
Rubella was a common and widespread infection in the U.S. prior to the vaccination program starting in 1969. During the last major rubella epidemic, in 1964 and 1965, an estimated 12.5 million Americans contracted the disease, 11,000 pregnant women lost their babies and 2,100 newborns died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Before 1963, when the U.S. began vaccinating for measles, 400 to 500 Americans died every year, and prior to the introduction of the mumps vaccine 55 years ago, about 186,000 Americans developed the disease annually.
Parents of school-age children should expect a letter from their school threatening exclusion if their kids are behind in their immunizations. For the health of your family and the safety of your community, don’t ignore vaccinations and boosters.