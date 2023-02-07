Two teenagers were killed and two others were critically injured in a crash with a semi-trailer in Huntington County Nov. 19.
The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Indiana 124 and County Road 300 West, about 10 miles south of the city of Huntington. Investigators determined a 19-year-old Anderson man was driving north on 300 West with three teenage passengers. The driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Indiana 124, the county Coroner’s Office said, and his car was T-boned by the semi.
Huntington County is one of 10 Indiana communities awarded a Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday.
The competitive grant program doles out $5 billion over five years for regional and local initiatives – such as redesigned roads, crosswalks and sidewalks – to prevent deaths and serious injuries on roads across the country, a news release said.
The Hoosier awards include $200,000 for Huntington County and $60,000 to Whitley County. Both will use the money to develop a comprehensive safety action plan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department. Ten grants totaling about $1.8 million were awarded to Indiana communities.
“We’ll probably bring in a consultant or somebody that’s an expert on high-risk intersections and roadways where there’s either a lot of accidents or fatalities,” Huntington County Commissioners President Rob Miller told The Journal Gazette Monday.
Two of those areas are along County Road 300 West, he said: the intersections with Division Road and Indiana 124.
Federal crash data show both Huntington and Whitley counties had 28 total traffic fatalities between 2016 and 2020. It’s a tragic piece of a national trend. The U.S. Department of Transportation has seen a surge in dangerous and inattentive driving since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government estimates 31,785 people died on American roads and highways in the first nine months of 2022 – a 0.2% decrease when compared to the 31,850 estimated fatalities during the same period in 2021. But the 2021 figure was 12% higher than the same period in 2020.
The 2021 numbers represented the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department started recording fatal crash data in 1975, the Associated Press reports.
Distracted driving, intoxicated driving and speeding are the three leading causes of motor vehicle deaths in the U.S. With no federal mandate to make cars slower, safety advocates have focused on road geometry and the addition of “traffic calming measures” to combat speeding. Called “self-enforcing roadways,” these streets use countermeasures such as slightly narrower streets to slow down drivers, which is good for those inside the car as well as those around them, including cyclists and pedestrians.
Buttigieg has pledged help and released a new national strategy in late January 2022, aimed at reversing what he calls a crisis. He told the AP that over the next two years his department will offer guidance and billions of dollars in grants to help states and communities embrace safer road design and lower speed limits.
Until then, Hoosier drivers must slow down, particularly on one-way roads that, by design, almost invite motorists to travel over the speed limit. And local and state police must take seriously the federal crash data and step up enforcement.
Americans cannot accept roadway fatalities as simply a part of everyday life.