The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently released a study suggesting economic, legal and social changes in the second half of the 20th century have transformed the institution of marriage in America. Developing cultural attitudes have made it more common for couples to cohabitate, combine finances and raise children before getting married – or without getting married at all.
These trends have contributed to a decline in the overall number of marriages in the U.S. and to delays in when people get married for the first time, the Chamber says.
In Fort Wayne, 12.3% of adults are divorced, 44% are married, 1.6% are separated and 36.1% have never married, according to the data. The U.S. averages are 10.8% divorced, 48.1% married, 1.8% separated and 33.5% never married. The data did not include Americans who are widowed, which could explain why neither the Fort Wayne or national figures total 100%.
“Marriage has taken a different role in society,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “It’s very possible for many adults to have very successful lives, very full and complete lives without marriage.”
After World War II, more women started working outside of the home, providing avenues to financial security and independence that didn’t exist earlier, the study, based on the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, said. In 1940, 28% of American women worked. By 2019, 57.4% were in the workforce.
Women and men also have put a greater emphasis on postsecondary education and career development. Consequently, young Americans are waiting longer to get married. The median age of women marrying for the first time was 21.5 years old in 1940. In 2021, the average age of first-time marriages among U.S. women was 33.
Blakeman said higher percentages of college-educated women alone didn’t lead to a higher divorce rate. “We know women who get educated get married,” she said. “But they also have earning potential to leave a marriage that is no longer working. It’s hard to separate one thing or cause from another.”
That’s because the American Community Survey is adroit at telling the nation what happened, but it’s terrible at giving us the reasons why something occurred.
State adoptions of no-fault divorces in the 1960s and ’70s made it easier to end a marriage. Despite the financial, legal and societal changes in marriage, there will always be people who don’t want to marry at all.
“Let’s say that you have a pension benefit from a deceased spouse that if you remarry, you lose,” Blakeman said. “That’s a small number, but it’s not nothing. And it’s going to get larger as we age. As I like to remind folks, the oldest baby boomers turn 76 this year.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce marriage study has value, and social scientists can draw conclusions about why marriage is changing. But the decision to wed remains between two people.
It’s the only factor that matters.