1 What is the National Urban League’s Freedom to Learn Project?
A: The Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) joins the National Urban League in the endorsement of the Freedom to Learn campaign, a campaign initiated by Kimberle Crenshaw and Khalie Gibran Muhammad.
The campaign is designed to bring awareness of at least 21 states across the country that have enacted measures to censor the honest examination of racism, sexuality and different perspectives by banning books like “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou. Other organizations that endorsed the Freedom to Learn campaign include the NAACP and the National Action Network.
The FWUL is a part of a movement that is working hard to fight for justice in our community and creating equity for those we serve. Providing books about the Black experience and truths about our history is one way we can support that effort.
2 You’re giving away 140 books. What books will be given away?
A: Our goal is to give away 500 books; hopefully we surpass that goal.
Titles include “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. We are also supporting Ruby Bridges, who has been touring the country to bring awareness of her book, “Ruby Bridges Goes to School,” being banned. When she questioned why her book was being banned; she was told it was because her story made young white kids feel bad about themselves. Ruby Bridges, writer and community activist, was 6 years old on Nov. 14, 1960, when she was the first African American child to attend the all-white public William Frantz Elementary School. We are giving away her book, too. Her story – her life – matters.
3 How did you raise the money for this project?
A: The FWUL had the support of our board of directors and 11 individual donors. We are encouraging community support, and it’s easy to give. Simply go to our website, fwul.org, and hit the PayPal button. In the note section, type in “freedom to learn” or “books” and we will ensure those dollars are used to purchase more books!
4 For people who don’t know about it, what is Juneteenth?
A: Slave owners in Confederate states migrated to Texas with more than 150,000 enslaved Black people after the Union Army captured New Orleans in 1862. Those thousands of illegally enslaved people stayed in bondage until Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation – a whole two years after President Abraham Lincoln declared all enslaved persons free. June 19 was the day the freed slaves in Texas celebrated their long overdue freedom.
President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. Angela Davis, activist, author and educator, describes the day as “the day we memorialize those who offered us hope for the future and the day when we renew our commitment to the struggle for freedom.”
5 Are there any other Fort Wayne Urban League initiatives coming up?
A: We are just wrapping up our beautification block club projects, where eight south side blocks received $1,000 each to beautify their block. Those projects have been so rewarding and a lot of fun!
Our 2023 programming includes wrapping up our family engagement activities, our entrepreneurship collaboration with the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center and our STEM camp where kids earn $100 each. The FWUL is considering a “meet the candidates day” to support November voting, and we have plans for a safe and fun Halloween on the south side of Fort Wayne. Our goal remains to empower our community and to change lives.