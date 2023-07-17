1 The Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary. How did the program begin?
A: In 1999, two high school directors, Kirby Volz and Jeanette Walsh, started a summer theater program with Fort Wayne Community Schools. This program was designed so that eager high school students from any area high school would have an opportunity to spend their summer vacation involved in the theater. The program was based around the ideas of furthering arts education within our community while also training the students to a higher skill set as young performers.
2 How does the summer program differ from the Indiana Music Theatre Foundation?
A: While the Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre was established in 1999, the team wanted to expand our reach, so in 2019, we established the nonprofit Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation. Now our programs, such as Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre, our Black History Month Concert Series and our adult fall musicals fall under the same IMTF umbrella. The summer program is still reserved for students 19 and under while all other Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation productions are open to all artists.
3 “The Phantom of the Opera,” the summer musical, is an elaborate production. What can people expect if they see a performance at North Side High School?
A: They will see 50 teenagers putting on a performance at a quality that makes you forget you are watching teenagers on stage. We pride ourselves on the quality of our shows. Our technical director, Jacob Ziegler, will have you believing North Side’s stage is located in New York’s theater district. The show itself is a hauntingly beautiful story about love, compassion and the dangers of outcasting those who may be different than the rest.
4 What can you tell us about the Indiana Musical Theatre Foundation’s next musical, “Rent”?
A: “Rent” is the Tony-winning musical about a group of young artists trying to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the fear of the AIDS epidemic. There are 525,600 reasons to see Larson’s incredible show, which opens Sept. 14 at Arena Dinner Theatre. Auditions will be Aug. 4 and 5 at our home base, RKF Studios (2446 Lake Ave.).
5 How did you get involved in musical theater?
A: The production team is full of theater lifers. I think it’s safe to say we didn’t find theater; theater found us. Most of us have been in Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre productions as student artists. It’s been amazing to see the program continue to flourish and the kids continue to grow as performers and people.