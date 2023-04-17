1 The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in mid-March rattled Wall Street and Main Street. How do Indiana’s banks look after last month’s chaos?
A: Indiana’s banks are strong, highly capitalized and diversely invested. In the (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s) 88-year history, no banking customer has lost even a penny of an insured deposit.
Indiana is unique in that the state’s Public Deposit Insurance Fund provides governmental depositors with added protection beyond FDIC-insured limits. Many Indiana banks also offer insurance programs for private citizens and businesses who feel they would benefit from more protection than the FDIC’s $250,000 insurance level.
Call or visit your hometown bank to talk with one of the more than 30,000 Hoosier bankers who are happy to walk you through the options that best fit your specific financial situation so you can rest soundly.
2 Should Congress give the Federal Reserve more power to regulate banks and financial holding companies?
A: Government oversight of the banking industry and broader financial services sector is critical to maintaining a safe and sound banking system, but direct government intervention has the potential to create unintended consequences in an industry that touches every other facet of American life. We eagerly await the results of the Federal Reserve’s investigation, expected next month, and the chance to review any recommendations that come out of those findings.
3 All Hoosiers are feeling the pinch from rising interest rates, but farmers are one of the groups being hit especially hard. Would the Access to Credit for our Rural Economy Act help alleviate this issue?
A: The Indiana Bankers Association and our national partners are in strong support of ACRE. It would lower the cost of making a loan backed by agriculture real estate, helping community banks participate in the rural real-estate market. That increase in competition for the business of farmers and rural homeowners would drive down the cost of credit for rural borrowers to the tune of $400 million based on current market conditions.
We urge the Senate Agriculture and Finance committees to hold hearings on ACRE’s value to farmers, ranchers and rural homeowners.
4 Should the banking industry have more consolidation and a handful of large financial institutions?
A: Hoosiers – and all Americans – are best served by a diversity of bank sizes, locations and specialties.
Larger financial institutions may have more cash on hand to offer larger loans when needed by business clients, but smaller financial institutions can be more in tune with their local communities since that’s the entirety of their focus. The Independent Community Bankers of America found that community banks provide roughly 60% of all small-business loans and more than 80% of agricultural loans.
Having more options to choose from makes it easier for Hoosiers to find the provider that makes the most sense for them.
5 How does the association provide support for financial education across demographics, such as Gen Z, which ranges from middle school to early 20s?
A: Hoosier bankers partner with local schools to collectively teach more than 100,000 school-age children financial literacy every year. With the General Assembly considering a new law that will add financial literacy as a requirement to graduate high school, our members are ready to extend those resources to even more schools across the state so our children can enter college and/or their first careers with the real-world knowledge needed to be set up for success.