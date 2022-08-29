1 How did you arrive at your current position as director of regional initiatives?
A: I have spent most of my professional career focused on making differences in the community on a micro level, essentially one person at a time. Whether as a nurse, an entrepreneur or as a business coach, I was able to help individuals one by one, but I always felt a little like a firefighter that was always putting out the flames but unable to stop the reason that the fire was happening in the first place.
I wanted to have an opportunity to set our region up to be the best that it can be. In this position, I get to support our efforts to help to build the region’s economic resiliency and work to accelerate projects that are innovation- and technology-driven across northeast Indiana. I get to see thoughts become plans, which is satisfying for the entrepreneur in me, but I also get to see how this can lead to a better place for everyone here, businesses and individuals alike. And we have a great team that really cares about making our community the absolute best.
2 Among many duties, you track community and industry trends. Is there a trend you’re tracking that people might find surprising?
A: There are many opportunities for elevating the type of manufacturing, innovation and tech-enabled industries that reside in our region (or should!). The regional opportunities are moving quickly.
Our region is evolving and so are the types of innovative projects in our region. These include diverse projects ranging from an automation center to advance robot and cobot manufacturing through lower-risk automation training, advancing the electrification and hybridization of off-highway vehicles, updates to additive manufacturing programs including several area universities, growing the region’s available workforce through the creation of playbooks of best practices for employers to hire and retain traditionally underemployed individuals, to working to create a place to advance our capabilities in the realm of film, animation, and music. It is an exciting time to be in northeast Indiana.
3 You have 20 years’ experience either being an entrepreneur or coaching others who by their nature are risk-takers. Did you have to change your methodology to work with an audience that may be risk-averse?
A: Over the years, I have coached and mentored businesses, and many of them have been in conservative industries or have been risk-averse. I have learned how to tailor a message to the audience. Mostly, I just listen to concerns, ask open questions, and address the concerns that individuals may have. I believe most people want to be heard, and sometimes you just need to give them permission to take a risk, no matter how small, and be willing to fail forward.
4 Your recent background was working on a data-driven app that helps identify unconscious bias and create more inclusive environments. How do you weave inclusivity into your current post?
A: Inclusivity is part of our mission at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. Finding ways to promote more inclusive business and attract new and diverse businesses to northeast Indiana is part of the beauty of the work that I get to do every day. I am also part of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging group at work, and we are working on our own biases and how to make sure we create a dynamic and diverse team and use best practices in all of the work we do. We are a data-driven organization, and I am proud to be part of a team that is forward thinking and ready to work hard to make and showcase northeast Indiana at its the best.
5 You’ve taken up ultramarathoning along with your husband, Frank. How do you condition your mind and body to do something that takes one well beyond their comfort level?
A: I have been a runner for most of my life, but I have shied away from longer distances because it was hard to convince myself that they could possibly be any fun and running made me happy. It wasn’t that I couldn’t run further – I just didn’t want to, so it was easy to say that the discomfort in my body meant I should stop.
My husband, Frank, loves ultras so much that I figured I would try it. I wasn’t sure that I could convince myself to push beyond the limits I had set up in my head, and then there I was, finishing 50 miles and smiling at the end that I had gotten up when I didn’t want to – including crying for nearly the last 5 miles from lack of sleep and exhaustion. How did I do it? I took it one mile at a time. One loop on the course at a time. Knowing I only had to finish one mile at a time made the 50 miles manageable. It was a work around for my brain that thought 50 miles seemed impossible. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner that believes you can do it, and that helps you push through the hard (physical and mental) times.