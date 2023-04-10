1 What prompted the foundation to launch this inaugural event?
A: There has been so much positive movement surrounding civics in Indiana lately that we wanted to showcase it. This includes the passage of House Bill 1384 in 2021 that established a state civic education commission and a new standalone civics class in middle school. But we also recognize the challenges and plan to keep improving the landscape. This is going to be an opportunity to hear from experts around the state and country to learn what we can do to keep pushing our civic understanding forward.
2 Can anyone attend the summit?
A: Absolutely! Register today! This summit is for anyone who wants to hear from our panels of experts. There will be panels that hear from the business community, the legal community, the education community. We will hear from state and national experts on civics. Anyone who wants to be engaged in the process of making sure our community – broadly defined – can be a part.
3 How does this summit support the state’s We the People curriculum for sixth grade civics?
A: At the Summit, we will look at the educators’ perspective about civics, including hearing from the secretary of education, a college professor and two practicing classroom teachers. We will also have a demonstration of the We the People culminating activity: a simulated legislative hearing.
The We the People curriculum will be a resource for sixth grade teachers to teach the content required in the class and enhance it through the authentic assessment the hearing provides.
4 Can you tell us about your keynote speaker, Richard Haass?
A: Richard Haass has been the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan American think tank specializing in U.S. foreign policy and international relations, for nearly two decades. He has served in the departments of Defense and State under the Carter, Reagan, and Bush administrations. He has also recently released a book: “The Bill of Obligations: Ten Habits of Good Citizens.” In the book, Haass argues for the obligations we should all take to better our common good.
5 Looking at the inquiry-based assessment questions – for example “Is the freedom of speech the most important right protected in the First Amendment? Why or why not?” – is it safe to say the curriculum is not about telling students what to think but how to think?
A: That’s exactly it. Civic learning is not just basic civic knowledge, like how many members of the Supreme Court or how a bill becomes law. It also includes civic skills.
Foremost, that includes critical thinking. High-quality civic education will help students learn how to research information, analyze what they learn and craft their own well-supported argument.