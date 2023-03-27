1 General Petroleum Inc. has been a business in Fort Wayne since the 1950s, and you’ve led the business for decades. What does it take to lead a business in the oil and gas industry?
A: Patience and teamwork. It takes a lot of time and effort to build the right team. To do that, it’s key to have good management and leadership as a company.
Along with managing changes in the industry, it’s just as important to find the right people. For our success at GPI, it takes a good crew that works together. We’ve built a strong culture at GPI over the years. We know that we must lean on each other.
2 You recently spoke at the Women & Hi Tech event to share your stories about working in STEM. Why is it important to share your story as a female leader?
A: Understanding the importance of female leadership is essential for everyone, but especially for other women.
In my heart, I’ve always believed each time a woman stands up for herself, she’s standing up for all women. I spoke at the event because I wanted to share with other women that they can lead a team and company, too.
I especially want to share that with my granddaughters. It’s imperative for them to learn these lessons of leadership. They must know that they’re just as good as the next person but never better. Leaders must persevere and constantly know who they are to reach their goals.
3 GPI earned the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification, which celebrates GPI as a women-owned business. How is that unique in your industry?
A: For the oil and gas industry, data reports that women represent only 17% of executive-level positions.
WBENC Certification is the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S. Through certification, we gain access to a vast network of support, including business opportunities for certified women-owned firms, education and development programs, and networking and mentorship opportunities with thousands of women entrepreneurs.
This certificate means that GPI can be connected with other executives to help support my development as a leader and grow the business.
4 From sponsoring school events to golf outings, why is it important for GPI to give back to the community?
A: We’ve been very fortunate, and the Fort Wayne community has been good to us. I always feel that you share the good with others.
That’s why we support organizations and events across the community. Last year we even had a tree in the Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre, which was a fun and new opportunity for us.
5 What motivates you as a leader?
A: People. The team is what motivates me.
Even when it’s a rough day, I can come into the office and we can still have fun and get things done. It doesn’t matter if we are struggling or we are winning at the time. We stick together and support each other. It’s really the people here at GPI who make it what it is. I’m fortunate to have some really good people right now.