1 Fort Wayne FC just finished its best season and its first-ever playoff appearance. What was the experience like this season at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium?
Perolio-Bullinger: For Fort Wayne FC as an organization, it’s more than about winning – it’s about what we’re becoming, what we’re creating right here in Fort Wayne. It’s all about progress, and the support has been amazing.
Partnering with the University of Saint Francis has been a rewarding experience all around – from the new videoboard to the premier suites, Saint Francis allows us to create the ultimate fan atmosphere. Bishop D’Arcy Stadium’s layout also provides a more intimate fan experience.
We’re all about our community, and being closer to the heartbeat of the city has been great. Couple that with the accomplishments we’ve made in just three seasons and it’s just incredible.
2 In 2022, Fort Wayne ranked No. 7 out of 113 USL2 teams in league attendance. To what do you attribute fan loyalty?
Perolio-Bullinger: Soccer overall is on the rise in the U.S., so this is an exciting time for soccer!
Our fan loyalty goes beyond winning and losing. I believe much of this is attributed to the value and experience that fans receive when they attend a Fort Wayne FC match. The atmosphere is unmatched!
Our staff and our players connect with the fans before, during and after our matches to form relationships. We use our social media channels to not only promote Fort Wayne FC, but it gives us an opportunity to let fans get to know our players and who these guys really are, where they come from and more. Fans feel connected with our players, our club and feel as if they are part of the Fort Wayne FC family.
3 USL2 is considered a pre-professional league. Can you explain what that means?
Beasley: The league that we play in is pre-professional. It just means that it is one step before being a professional athlete. Our players do not get paid.
Most of our players are still in college and even some in high school. At Fort Wayne FC, we are trying to provide an environment that gets players ready for the next level. How we train, travel, eat, etc. We try to give the players a taste of what it is like to be a professional soccer player, day in and day out.
4 Is the club’s goal to move to USL1, putting Fort Wayne FC in American soccer’s third tier?
Beasley: Our goal is to have a club that our fans and community can be proud of. If that is in League 2, League 1 or the USL Championship, then that’s where we will be. We want to build something special here in Fort Wayne. And with the support of our city, I think we can do that, together!
5 You’ve been a star at the club level on the national team. In a different role, as a co-owner and director of football operations, what drives your passion for this game?
Beasley: This game still drives me, motivates me. That won’t ever change. It does not matter what type of role I am in. If I am on TV talking about the game or my role at Fort Wayne FC, I just love being around the game and trying to absorb as much as I can to still learn and get better.
One thing that I love is seeing some of these kids have the same (if not more) passion for the game as I did growing up. That gives me purpose; that gives life. I want to be someone who can offer opportunities and be there for when they might need advice or just someone to listen.
This game isn’t just all about sport, but also how to manage and maintain different obstacles that might come your way throughout your career. I am enjoying the different roles I am in within the game. I love every minute of it!