1 How did you come to work at Arts United?
A: I joined Arts United in 2009. Jim Sparrow, executive director of Arts United at the time, invited me to join the Arts United team to work with him on the development of the Arts Campus. At the time, the revitalization of downtown was beginning. Parkview Field had just opened, and working with Arts United was an exciting opportunity to be a part of the growth of this community.
2 How do you view your new role as president and CEO of Arts United?
A: Arts United is a “team sport,” and the board and staff of Arts United are a great team of leaders. It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of Susan Mendenhall in the important work Arts United does on behalf of our community.
As an Indiana state-designated Cultural District, the campus provides a “margin for excellence” for our arts partners through cultural facility management and performance venue operations. We are well-positioned to continue to serve, and I look forward to our future with tremendous confidence in serving alongside this great team.
3 The big project is the modernization of the Arts United Center. What does that entail?
A: Expanded access to family studio spaces, rehearsal and workshop spaces, and public spaces will allow new audiences and performing groups to engage with this iconic community theater. Early leadership funding from the public and private sectors has given us a fantastic foundation for success.
Still, we will need significant investment by our community over the next 12 months to complete this impactful project.
4 Is there something that people should know about Arts United?
A: Our partnerships! As a community development partner, we support the growth and development of arts and culture in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana through advocacy and promotion, cultural planning, community events and grant support. In addition, as a provider of member services, Arts United coordinates the Regional Arts Council, a member services program that facilitates administrative collaborations on behalf of 50 member organizations.
Shared services administered by Arts United include health insurance, employee wellness and mental health programs and payroll processing, and the ArtsTix Community Box Office. Arts United is most effective at serving our community when we align our work with broader community goals – the importance of arts, culture, and quality of life in the attraction and retention of talent, a vibrant cultural district supporting business investment in downtown, and building a community that is welcoming and accessible for all people.
5 What do you do for fun?
A: I enjoy test-driving cars with my younger son, Nate, visiting my older son, Jon, and my grandkids, Nora and Toby, in Bellingham, Washington, and spending time with my wife, Anna, exploring the vibrant place Fort Wayne has become. Fort Wayne is a wonderful place to call home, with so many opportunities to explore and experiences to share.