1 The state’s infant mortality rate is 6.5 per every 1,000 live births. However, for African Americans, the rate is higher (13.2 deaths per 1,000 births in 2020). What are some reasons behind that gap?
A: Several factors contribute to the health disparitiesthat exist between Black and white infants. Some of those reasons include insufficient or later initiation of prenatal care, lower breastfeeding rates, higher rates of preterm delivery and low birth weights, as well as higher rates of maternal pregnancy complications such as pre-eclampsia and diabetes. Social determinants of health, including inadequate housing, unemployment, lack of access to nutritional food and transportation barriers, are also factors that contribute to a higher mortality rate of Black infants. Finally, structural racism and implicit bias have been reported as contributors to delayed diagnosis and treatment of complications, which contribute to poor infant outcomes.
2 Culturally, fathers tend to be outsiders when it comes to neonatal care. What can fathers do to help?
A: Support should be provided in a number of ways, beginning with consistent attendance at prenatal and postpartum doctor’s appointments as this puts the father in a position to better advocate for the mother and baby. He is able to hear guidance directly from the health care provider on important matters such as proper nutrition, healthy weight gain and the risks of obesity during pregnancy. The health care provider can also be a great resource for both the mother and father, pointing them in the direction of community and state resources that can provide assistance during the pregnancy and in the first few years of the child’s life. Smoking is another factor to look at as the use of these products during pregnancy is still an issue in Indianaat. Fathers can help decrease a mother’s urge to smoke by creating a relaxing, smoke-free environment. If the father gives up smoking, this action can make it easier for the mother to stop, preventing exposure to secondhand smoke for the baby.Finally, the father should be educated on the importance of safe sleep as this is one of the leading causes of infant deaths. By prioritizing safe sleep practices, such as creating a safe crib environment, avoiding co-sleeping and removing crib items that can cause strangulation, fathers can help prevent sleep-related infant death.
3 Chronic stress is a contributor to preterm births, one of the causes of infant mortality. What coping tactics can a father employ to assist a mother?
A: To properly support others, fathers should first look inward and learn how to manage their own stress. This should include creating healthy coping tactics and seeking professional help if needed. Fathers should look to reduce or quit negative behaviors associated with stress such as smoking and excessive drinking, and instead, replace those behaviors with healthy practices such as regular exercise. A newborn can certainly add to existing stress, so fathers need to know how to properly manage strain in a way that doesn’t affect the mother or baby negatively. They should also work to aid in creating a positive, low-stress home environment as well as encouraging healthy habits for the mother such as proper nutrition, regular vitamin consumption, and ample rest.
4 Societally, why do we overlook environmental and social problems as contributing factors to infant mortality?
A: We tend to think of health problems as purely physical. The evidence, however, shows that social determinants of health, those non-physical challenges that impact our wellness, are also incredibly important. Environmental factors such as safe and affordable housing, the presence of a green space, lead exposure, access to clean drinking water, etc., have all been shown to be impactful on our health. In addition, our social circle, the community in which we live, the news, social media and other outlets can be greatly influential on our mental health and well-being. We often overlook these factors when we discuss health; however, It is crucial to consider all of the aspects of life that contribute to health and develop practices to reduce their ability to negatively affect our lives.
5 Given the decades of studies and warnings about smoking, it’s still shocking that 12% of Hoosier women smoke during pregnancy. Secondhand smoke can also cause sudden infant death syndrome. What needs to be done to curb this rate?
A: We need to continue to stress the importance of tobacco cessation, especially in pregnant women. Medication and therapy can help, and we need to reduce any barriers to obtaining these resources by making them affordable, accessible and accepted by smokers.