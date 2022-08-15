1 As inaugural vice chancellor and dean, were you given a specific mandate by the Indiana University Board of Trustees for growing IU Fort Wayne’s footprint?
The Indiana University Board of Trustees is committed to the success of IU Fort Wayne, as is President (Pamela) Whitten, who has visited Fort Wayne several times and has met with IU Fort Wayne leaders, faculty, staff, and students. I was appointed with the expectation that I will move our campus forward to attain IU Fort Wayne’s mission and vision and to develop strategy for our campus that builds on the broader IU plan.
We are dedicated to being a global leader in health science education, research, and innovation to promote human health and well-being. We have a visionary team of leaders, faculty, staff and an engaged Community Advisory Board.
Together, we will ensure that our programs align with the evolving needs of the city, region and state. We are dedicated to educating the next generation of health professionals in dentistry, health sciences, medicine, medical imaging, nursing, public health and social work and will expand enrollment as capacity allows. Building on our strength and alignment with IUPUI, we also look forward to adding new academic programs to meet the needs of Fort Wayne and the northeast Indiana region.
Almost two decades ago, the report of the Sullivan Commission, “Missing Persons: Minorities in the Health Professions,” called for the health care workforce to mirror the demographics of the populations served. Today, we continue to work toward this goal.
At IU Fort Wayne, we aspire to a climate of equity, inclusion and social justice for all. Our student population includes 36% who are first-generation college students, 27% of diverse racial and ethnic heritage, and 72% receiving financial aid. We are passionate about educating our students who are our future as a city, state and society.
With a projected shortage across a number of health professions, we know it is vital to increase our enrollment where we can build capacity. This means we will cultivate strong partnerships with the health care and nonprofit organizations of Fort Wayne to provide outstanding experiential learning opportunities through which students can apply their knowledge. We are fortunate to have placements for our students in 300+ health care and nonprofit service organizations. IU Fort Wayne graduates are known for remaining in the region, with more than 75% living in northeast Indiana after graduation.
2 What steps will you take to build lasting relationships between IPFW graduates and IU Fort Wayne?
Our team recognizes the opportunity to reconnect and rekindle relationships with alumni who graduated from IPFW prior to the realignment. I am an advocate for transparent and authentic communication focused on finding common ground. We are dedicated to creating meaningful relationships and to engaging in alumni activities that attract our graduates back to join in a synergistic relationship with their alma mater.
One such event occurred this summer with alumni, faculty, staff, friends and family coming together to decorate a trolley and participate in the Three Rivers Festival parade. Our new mascot, Ruby the Red Fox, was a great hit!
I value listening to our internal and external stakeholders and have already begun meeting with alumni and community members, an initiative that I call Listening, Learning, and Leaning In; it will continue intensively through the first 100 days of our fall semester and beyond. Strong relationships with students fostered by transparent communication are key to building loyal alumni going forward. I look forward to connecting with our May 2022 graduates, the first graduating class of IU Fort Wayne.
3 Health care education in northeast Indiana is a competitive landscape with Manchester, Trine, Saint Francis and Ivy Tech. How do you pitch IU Fort Wayne to students and donors?
IU Fort Wayne is building on the strength of IU and IUPUI with a strong history of educating the next generation of health professionals and on the expertise of our faculty. As I have been meeting alumni in our community, I recognize that we have a legacy of educating generations of families in the health professionals at IU – it is exciting to hear from alumni who are eager for their progeny to follow in their footsteps with an IU health professions education.
The IU School of Medicine at Fort Wayne offers all four years of medical education on our campus and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021. It is a part of IU School of Medicine, which is the largest medical school in the country with groundbreaking research and innovations. To put the shortage of physicians in context, the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a shortfall of between 37,000 and 124,000 physicians within the next 12 years.
Nursing is our largest field of study and listed among the top occupations in terms of growth through 2029, with the workforce expected to grow from 3 million to 3.3 million, an increase of 7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This growth, coupled with retirement, is creating a projected shortfall of more than 33,000 health professionals in the region. IU Fort Wayne is a part of the IU School of Nursing and is a strong contributor to our community’s nursing workforce.
IU Fort Wayne celebrated 50 years of preventive care and education and dedicated the Bleeke Dental Clinic in 2021. Oral health is vital to an individual’s physical and social health, and we know about 50% of dental hygienists did not return after COVID, so this is a program that meets a pressing need as well.
Our strong programs in public health and social work are key contributors to advancing mental and community health in Fort Wayne. These disciplines are addressing societal issues that are important to keeping Fort Wayne a healthy place to live and work for all our citizens.
Finally, our strong programs in a broad array of health professions support interprofessional education at IU Fort Wayne. Teamwork is at the heart of health care, and we are optimally situated to offer joint educational opportunities to learn about other disciplines and know how to bring them together for the health and well-being of individuals, families and the community.
4 As someone with a long and successful history in health care education, what attracted you to the post?
I was honored to be nominated in the search and began to research IU, IU Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana before submitting my materials to the search team. I loved what I was learning and was particularly interested in being a part of the IU Fort Wayne story as a new chapter was heralded with the appointment of the inaugural vice chancellor and dean.
I love to build organizations and foster teamwork to support the education of students. I was attracted to the notion that we could build a team to advance this worthy mission and vision. I recognized that the focus on health professions education at IU Fort Wayne aligned perfectly with my background, both in higher education and in health care.
5 Other than sharing space, what is the relationship between IU Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne?
IU Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne have a robust partnership to support our students, faculty and staff. While IU Fort Wayne faculty offer the courses in the health professions curriculum dedicated to their discipline, our students start with general education courses, including sciences, humanities, English, sociology and psychology, to name a few, at Purdue Fort Wayne. Our students reside with PFW students in the residence halls and participate in all student activities other than Division I sports teams. Our faculty engage in orientation and development activities jointly with PFW faculty.
I plan to meet regularly with PFW Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer and his cabinet to foster strong relationships across the campus. Members of our leadership team engage with their counterparts on the PFW team to plan joint activities, such as Welcome Week that will be coming up when students return to campus.