1 Trine has secured some large donations specifically for the Fort Wayne campus. What is the university’s long-term plan in the city/county?
A: The opportunities for Trine University in Fort Wayne and Allen County are a win for the university, our students and the greater community at large. We’ve been blessed with strong support from our partners at Parkview Health and the generosity of alumni, friends and foundations as we continue to develop the new Fort Wayne campus that will house our College of Health Professions.
Students who graduate from the College of Health Professions will go on to high-paying, in-demand professional careers. Since many of them will settle in northeast Indiana, the area will not only gain an additional talent pool to meet its growing health care needs, it will benefit from more young professionals and their families living, serving and spending in this area.
I think the next three to five years will see our College of Health Professions exceed the number of students we have in our Allen School of Engineering and Computing on the Angola campus, which historically has made up the lion’s share of our student population. That’s not a bad thing. Engineering will continue to be a key focus at Trine, but we look forward to continuing to grow and diversify our offerings, as well as find new ways to collaborate between our academic areas and with business and industry.
2 The university had an incoming record class of 730 new students for fall 2022 and a record 2,287 students for its Angola campus. To what do you attribute this growth, particularly as other schools struggle in this area?
A: Our students and their families recognize that a Trine University education represents a strong return on investment, and we are doing our best to communicate the benefits of earning a Trine degree to a growing number of people.
Trine’s Class of 2022 marked a decade of more than 99% employment for our graduates. This is a result of majors designed to meet industry needs as well as the personal attention our students receive from expert faculty members. Our graduates also have a lower debt load than those from many of our peer institutions. Lower debt and higher employment are a winning combination for our students and families.
3 Do you see the name change as part of that growth?
A: Absolutely. While there was nothing wrong with Tri-State Normal College, Tri-State College or Tri-State University, and we will always be proud of our long heritage and the success of our graduates from that era, there are more than 30 tri-state regions around the country. There was nothing unique about our name. The name “State” also confused people as to whether we were a public versus a private institution.
Trine University was a clear new brand that provided a new direction, a new plan and a new vision for the university that everybody embraced. That effort was the kickoff to the growth that has brought us to where we are today.
4 You are set to retire at the end of this academic year. What are the highlights that define your tenure?
A: I think the most important role a president can play for an institution to be successful is to be a fundraiser. Trine University has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars during my 23 years here. None of what we have accomplished here would have been possible without the generous support of the many individuals, businesses, organizations and foundations who have believed in our mission and vision.
Of course, that support has resulted in many other achievements during my presidency, with the entire university community deserving credit. We have more than four times as many residential students as when I arrived. Our endowment has grown from $9 million to $55 million. Our number of athletic teams has more than doubled, and several were in the running for national titles last year. Our institutional budget has grown from about $21 million to $83 million. Our net assets in 2000 were $24 million; today, they’re $235 million. Our physical plant assets have increased from $20 million to $205 million. Our economic impact on this region now exceeds $150 million annually.
We are proud of all the numbers, but ultimately, the true highlight is the positive impact we make on the lives of individual students.
I’ve already mentioned our employment rate, and I can tell you stories of many Trine graduates from the past 23 years who have gone on to lead very successful lives thanks to the education they received. That’s why we are here.
5 How did the move from NAIA to NCAA Division III level nearly 20 years ago help facilitate the school’s growth?
A: Being a part of the NCAA made us a more credible institution. We were already competing against NCAA Division II and Division III teams as an NAIA school and knew we could match up to those programs. The move also allowed us to reallocate the dollars that went toward athletic scholarships to institutional aid, creating a more equitable situation for all our students and attracting more student-athletes.
Moving to NCAA Division III also allowed us to put our varsity sports under one conference umbrella, rather than the several we were part of as an NAIA school. The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association is the nation’s oldest athletic conference and one of the most competitive in NCAA Division III, and the prestige that has come with being part of the MIAA has provided more visibility for Thunder athletics and helped us build and enhance our programs.