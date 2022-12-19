1 What’s the mission of Questa Education Foundation?
A: Our mission is to help individuals access postsecondary education, graduate with less debt and become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce. We help eliminate financial barriers by providing funding to make college dreams possible for over 400 students a year. Our program is different from a typical scholarship – we provide loans that can be 50-100% forgiven when students come back to northeast Indiana. Our funding is designed to encourage graduates to come back to the region to build our talent pool and strengthen our community.
2 What’s a data point about college debt that would surprise people?
A: Amid the conversation about the value of education and college debt, we want students to know they can go to college and graduate with little to no debt. Opportunities like dual-credit classes, scholarships and programs like Questa help students earn credits and access financial aid to graduate with less debt. It’s empowering to learn the educational path you choose – whether it’s an apprenticeship, certificate or degree – creates valuable opportunities for your future. For example, Indiana college graduates averaged $28,500 in debt, but the difference in lifetime earnings for adults with a bachelor’s degree is over $1 million.
3 What’s a significant misconception about applying for the Questa Scholars program?
A: Many people assume the Questa Scholars program is just for high school students pursuing a bachelor’s degree, but over 30% of the students we fund are adult learners in our Contemporary Scholars program. We also fund students for all types of postsecondary education – certificates, associate, bachelor’s degrees and some graduate programs. In addition, we offer a scholarship for individuals pursuing the skilled trades. As we consider the talent needs across the region, we know we need to support all educational paths and every step in further education opens doors for students in our region.
4 How does Questa’s work impact the talent needs in our region?
A: Questa programs help students access further education and encourage graduates to return to our region, which builds our regional talent pool. Questa Scholars who come back to live and work in northeast Indiana for five years after graduation earn 50% forgiveness of their Questa loans. They also earn another 25% forgiveness if they graduate from a partner college, which includes nearly every university in our region. Since we started the forgivable loan program in 2007, we’ve seen incredible results. Questa Scholars achieve close to an 85% graduation rate, and nearly 75% return to our region to live and work.
5 The foundation works with organizations to provide funding opportunities for specific fields, such as nursing. How does that work?
A: Although we support students in any major, we also have specific funding opportunities for students in high-demand talent fields. By targeting our region’s greatest talent needs – such as health care and manufacturing – we make an even greater impact to accelerate growth in our region. One way we accomplish this is through partnerships with local employers, such as Parkview Health and Brotherhood Mutual Insurance. These employers help us fund students in fields that align with their greatest hiring needs and if scholars work for that employer after graduation, they can receive 100% debt forgiveness. This significant financial assistance for students also creates a unique talent pipeline for local employers.